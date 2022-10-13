To the Editor:
Stowe is fortunate, indeed, to have two rational and decent candidates from whom to choose from for our representative in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
Stowe is fortunate, indeed, to have two rational and decent candidates from whom to choose from for our representative in the Vermont House of Representatives.
As I was considering whom to support, I thought about the things that matter to me: my family (most of whom live in Stowe), this community, our state, our country and even the planet. The U.S. has come a long way in realizing the promise of social justice, but we still have a long way to go.
In fact, the polarization in this country regarding social justice has been magnified in our recent history. Scott Weathers’ impassioned dedication to this concern has been obvious in his work and life. He is committed to working for affordable housing, a livable wage, access to transportation, all things that will improve both the quality of life of residents and the businesses that drive the Stowe economy. He is also committed to reproductive justice and equitable health care access.
I am a recently retired professor of biology, and my research has been focused on the effects of climate change on aquatic and marine environments. Weathers recognizes the immediate need to address climate change even at the local level. And yes, there are things we can do in Stowe and Vermont that will help mitigate this existential threat.
Weathers and his wonderful partner, Mikaela, could have chosen to live anywhere, but chose Stowe for all the reasons that we all love Stowe. How extraordinary to have a bright and gifted young man set down roots here and from day one, work to better this community.
I will vote for Scott Weathers for my grandchildren, my community, my state, my country and my planet.
Betsy Sherman
Stowe
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.