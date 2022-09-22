To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I am writing to urge the voters of Stowe to join me in supporting Jed Lipsky for the Vermont House of Representatives.
We have had strong, dedicated representatives serving this community for decades. The best part about those representatives is that they put the Stowe community first. Stowe’s families, schools and businesses — our representatives put the interest of Stowe above party politics and above all else.
I, for one, would like this to continue, and Lipsky is the person to do it.
He has dedicated much of his adult life to this community. He raised his family here and built his life here. He knows and loves Stowe.
At a time when so many running for office are political activists looking to advance national political agendas, I look forward to sending Jed Lipsky to Montpelier to fight for us, the people of Stowe.
Tom Ashworth
Stowe
