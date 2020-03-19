To the Editor:

Earth has been around for an estimated 4.5 billion years. Human civilizations started forming around 6,000 years ago.

The best thing about this situation? A reminder that we are not a destined superior race inhabiting this planet, just a bunch of animals scurrying about pretending to be.

So after we get through the planet smacking us upside the head with COVID-19, and collectively crapping our pants, we can get back to the hijinks of taking control of the global climate.

John Marhefka

Stowe

