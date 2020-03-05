To the Editor:
Thank you for the kind throwback photo of my dad, Alex Nimick, in last week’s Stowe Reporter.
My father was very proud of the role he and others, including Trow Elliman, played in getting the fledgling Stowe Reporter off the ground. He loved the Reporter and supported it until the day he passed away.
He was a humble and self-deprecating man, and would have been simultaneously quietly pleased and embarrassed by the thought of being surrounded by “a bevy of beauties.” The Foster Place years were very special to my parents, and many of the wonderful women who worked there were lifelong friends of my family.
I know that my father, ever the gentleman, would want me to mention that, among the bevy of beauties, there was one special Foster Place ski bum who stole his heart forever. That woman was my mom, the beautiful and accomplished Ruthie Porter. He considered himself the luckiest fellow to ever set foot in the place when he married her in 1947, and he spent his lifetime besotted with, and devoted to her.
There are many stories of “old Stowe” and the Foster Place. The love story of my mom making beds there and my dad taking the train up from New York to ski and meeting the love of his life is a nice one. She was a beauty, with a lot of choices, and any longtime Stowe resident who knew my dad will tell you that she made the right one.
Polly Nimick
Stowe