To the Editor:
So many of us are saddened by the loss of Jake Carpenter. He was a passionate visionary, a rebel. He changed the world. He really did.
So my mind is like a slideshow now of stories, moments, etc. And one stands out.
It’s a late winter morning years ago, and I’m cruising up the Mountain Road to make some turns. As I’m approaching the Matterhorn, I see this solitary figure, right side of the road across from the entrance to the Bruce Trail, with thumb out, snowboard in hand.
I pull over. It was Jake. He had just ridden the Bruce, and was headed up for more action. So I did a run with him — Nose Dive to Rimrock — to Perry Merrill — to the bar at Midway.
He insisted, grateful for the ride.
Thanks Jake. Thanks for the beer, and thanks for sticking to your guns, believing in your dreams, to push snowboarding into the stratosphere.
Tim Tonner
Stowe