To the Editor:
The article July in the Stowe Reporter, “45 apartments proposed on Cape Cod Road,” is very disturbing — 45 apartments in three buildings, three stories high, especially with no density mentioned.
A rural residential 2 zone meant 2 acres per unit when the Stowe Planning Commission wrote bylaws in 1970.
This project is proposed for a RR2/WBCSD district. What does being in the West Branch Community Service District mean, and what are the acreage requirements?
Dottie Rogers
Craftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.