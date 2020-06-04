To the Editor:
An open letter to loyal customers and past employees at Harvest Market, friends and the Stowe community:
I want to express a heartfelt “thank you” for the opportunity to proudly serve you for almost 23 years at the Harvest Market. My history with Harvest is a rich one, but greater is my connection to the town of Stowe. I have been a visitor since I was 11, skiing Mansfield with my family, staying at our A-frame in the woods many moons ago. My grandparents lodged at the original Ranch Camp, escaping New York City, and they braved the old Rimrocks on wooden boards.
Stowe seemed like a great place to plant roots after finishing school, traveling the world, and being a craftsperson, businesswoman, artist, and art teacher in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Hired as a retail associate, working as assistant manager and proud general manager for 19 years, I have had the fortune to be creative and learn in many ways — fancy food shows in NYC, visiting markets all over the world, dining and tasting, buying trips, too many menus to list, valued employees, sales initiatives, schedules, the numbers, holidays, vendors, promotions, social media, products, samples, design, sampling the latest cheese, always striving for quality and consistency, sales calls (never make one on a Friday; take note!).
Mrs. Donna Carpenter provided the venue for me to flex my creative spirit, always trusting in my vision and judgment; thanks, Boss, for all the years.
The artistry of food, the cheesemakers, the local farmers, the handmade charcuterie and honesty of food and people never let me down, made me strive to do more. Two amazing book signings with Ina Garten, complete with a late-night anniversary soiree with a champagne pour and oysters on the half shell — we set the bar.
Times change and so does business. The recent days have changed the formula for success. People-to-people contact has changed. I’ll miss the locals who want the travel mug special, the pumpkin cranberry muffin, the Challah Fridays, the rush of Saturday espresso service, the merchandising, space and display, the smell of brownies and bread at 9 a.m., and stock on the line.
I’ll miss the people who dedicated their time to make Harvest what it is. Too many names to name, you know who you are, the list is long, thank you. I have passed down the skills I acquired over the years to many young people just starting out; good luck to you! We’ll get through this time and be stronger for it.
Looking forward to the days without masks and the opportunity to see people smile once again.
Madeleine Bertrand-Gerndt
General manager, Harvest Market
Stowe