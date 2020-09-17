Rich Westman
Republican, Lamoille County, Cambridge
1. What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
Technology allows us to meet but it comes at a high cost to the process. When proposals from the governor and legislative leaders come before the full Legislature, there is very little opportunity for rank and file legislators to weigh in on the finer points of a proposal. When we are in the Statehouse “in-person,” it is easy for senators or House members to ask for face-to-face meetings with leadership to discuss the finer points on proposals. That’s how details usually get worked out on most legislation, with groups of legislators asking questions of leaders on different points. The impersonal nature of the new technology makes that almost impossible.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
In this year of COVID — the lack of clarity in our economic situation and the uncertainty of federal government help and support — the state took the unprecedented step of passing a first quarter budget. We are now working on a budget that will cover the last three quarters of the the 2021 fiscal year. ... What is concerning is next year’s budget, which we will be constructing in January. Unless Congress and the president come up with support, we will be facing significant shortfalls ... Next year’s budget will be based on revenues and taxes from 2020 or from the present year, and we all know how enormously affected the economy has been by the COVID emergency.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
Earlier this summer I had an overwhelming number of constituents with unemployment issues — more calls and contacts than I’ve ever had on anything in my history in the Legislature. I am hearing from a few people now on the budget, unemployment issues, global warming, legalization of regulated Marijuana but nothing can match the calls through the end of July from county residents with unemployment issues.
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
Federal help with our state budget will be vital as we construct next year’s budget in January. Hopefully that help comes and it gives states like Vermont the freedom to use those dollars from the Feds to support existing state programs. COVID monies from the feds to this point have come with strings that have not allowed states to use federal dollars to support existing state programs.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
Marijuana is legal in Vermont now, which is a fact that many seem to forget in this discussion. I think that, like liquor, marijuana should be regulated. We should use the money from a regulated system to support enforcement and addiction programs. Marijuana is being used “now” in our society and we should do our best to make sure it is used responsibly. I believe there is a very good chance that the conference committee working out the differences between the House and Senate now will put something before the Legislature in the next few weeks.
