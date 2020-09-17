Heidi Scheuermann
Republican, Lamoille-1, Stowe
1. What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
Meeting remotely to develop public policy is really challenging, especially if we want to it to be good, sound public policy. First, there are the challenges with the technology that inevitably arise. There has been more than one instance, for example, when I have tried to express my thoughts or vote and I have not been able to because the connection is unstable. The policy-making arena is an in-person, high-touch business. It is important to sit down with people, look them in the eye, and discuss the issue at length to understand all of the implications. That kind of thoughtful discussion and debate is hindered online.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
I am hopeful the budget deliberations will go smoothly and be quickly resolved. The House passed a responsible fiscal year 2021 budget, with a great deal of give and take among the parties. I understand the Senate might have some changes they’d like to see, but it is critical we get the budget to the governor’s desk as soon as possible, as much of the third round of grant funding for our small businesses is tied to language that needs to be put into the fiscal year 2021 budget bill, allowing for a transfer of the funds from the Agency of Commerce to the Department of Taxes.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
The biggest concerns I continue to hear are concerns about the COVID-19 emergency and the devastating impact it is having on our community. But, there is also lots of hope that we will emerge successfully from the pandemic, and I share that hope. After all, as long as we continue doing the hard work of staying safe and healthy, we will be able to further reopen our economy. We just need to do so safely, and our community is committed to doing just that.
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
Thankfully, for fiscal year 2021, we did not have to count additional federal funds. We were able to use those funds we have received, in addition to our own incoming revenues, and develop a sound budget. The challenge, however, will be next year and the year after that. We will be facing a significant shortfall, so we need to be very thoughtful about our state spending to ensure we are investing where we need to, while we continue to protect the most vulnerable among us.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
While I did not support the legalization of marijuana the way the legislature did it 2017, now that the product is legal, I feel it is important the we ensure the product is safe for Vermonters. For that reason, I support the regulation and legal market of marijuana, and voted in favor of S.54 as it passed the House in February.
Edited for length.
