What a difference a week makes. The weekend of Veterans Day saw people wandering around Main Street in Stowe in shorts. But then last week Mother Nature remembered this is Vermont and turned the landscape white. So let the ski season begin, along with another season of Retro-Ski.
First, I’m resurrecting my “Are You a Retro-Skier?” quiz. This time as an online quiz that will record your selections and calculate your score. Just go to retro-skiing.com and follow the link on the menu.
The quiz questions are the same as the original one that debuted about 10 years ago with a few changes. But if you’re of Retro-Skier age, you’ve forgotten how you answered them. It’s meant to be fun so try it out.
Second, I need to thank all my dedicated readers. I received the 2022 Paul Robbins Journalism Award from the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum. That’s as much a recognition of your support as of my writing. I’m sure my old high school English teacher, Bob Fisher, is rolling over in his grave.
Fisher warned me that I might end up in “bonehead English” when I got to college. Somehow, I avoided that. I think he would be rather proud of me given that I write about skiing. Fisher was an accomplished skier who started and coached the first girls’ ski team at Kennett High School in North Conway, N.H.
His kids were also accomplished skiers. His daughter Abbi made the U.S. ski team and competed in the World Cup and Olympics. His daughter Susan lives here in Stowe and I believe she has a U.S. National Masters Championship on her list of accomplishments.
I am writing this column on November 16 and just received the notice that Stowe planned to open on Saturday. Based on what I said to open this column, I would not have bet they’d be open for this weekend. Modern snowmaking is truly a season saver.
As relieved as we are that the ski season will begin, the most relieved ski area in Vermont would be Killington. They got the approval from the FIS to go ahead with the World Cup races Thanksgiving weekend. I think you could hear their audible sigh of relief all the way up Route 100 to Stowe.
I never understood what a gigantic logistical challenge this was until last year. It’s not just the skiing events and snow surface. It’s parking and shuttle arrangements, organizing the vendor village, security, entertainment — Vermonter Noah Kahan headlines this year — and media coverage and events. If you’ve never been, I recommend going down for at least part of the weekend. You’ll be impressed by the Killington team that pulls this off.
If you go this year, drop by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum tent in the vendor village where I’ll be volunteering.
Speaking of the museum, this season marks the 20th anniversary of the museum being in Stowe. The 1818 meeting house is the oldest public building in Stowe had reached an end-of-life moment in 2000. Over the years, it had housed everything from the fire department to the village water and electricity departments, but it needed significant work to continue to be a usable structure.
A group of Stowe businesspeople drove a project to save the building and make it the home of the then-named Vermont Ski Museum. It had its grand opening in August 2002 with none other than Andrea Mead Lawrence cutting the ribbon. You can read the full story in the winter edition of the Stowe magazine, on newsstands soon.
So, it’s time for the first trivia question of the season. I’ve chosen to repeat one I’ve used before, but it would seem to be a relevant topic: In 1941 Vermont started charging Stowe skiers to park in the Mansfield lot. What did the state charge for parking? Bonus points for the year the state stopped charging. Post your answer at retro-skiing.com.
