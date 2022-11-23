20th anniversary

The Vermont Ski Museum before its name change. This year marks its 20th anniversary in Stowe and is now called the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum.

 File photo
Greg Morrill

Greg Morrill

What a difference a week makes. The weekend of Veterans Day saw people wandering around Main Street in Stowe in shorts. But then last week Mother Nature remembered this is Vermont and turned the landscape white. So let the ski season begin, along with another season of Retro-Ski.

First, I’m resurrecting my “Are You a Retro-Skier?” quiz. This time as an online quiz that will record your selections and calculate your score. Just go to retro-skiing.com and follow the link on the menu.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.