Cochran family

The Cochran family with the backyard rope tow at Cochran’s Ski Area in 1972, from left, Mickey, Bob, Marilyn, Ginny, Lindy and Barbara Ann.

 Photo by Peter Miller
Greg Morrill

Greg Morrill

Dec. 29 was an historic day for U.S. women’s alpine skiing. It occurred at a World Cup slalom held in Semmering, Austria.

First, Mikaela Shiffrin won the slalom for her 80th World Cup victory, second only to Lindsey Vonn’s 82 victories in World Cup women’s history. (This past weekend, Shiffrin scored her 82nd victory, tying Vonn. It was also Shiffrin’s 50th slalom victory, upping a record she already held.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.