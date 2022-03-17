A few seasons back, in a lift line at Whistler someone noticed the Stowe stickers on my skis and said he heard we were getting good snow back in Stowe.
Indeed. Right after we left for Whistler, Stowe got a dump, but how did this guy know that? He said he followed skiessentials.com online. This fellow from western Canada then asked if I knew “Jeff who does the ski reviews.” Sadly, I did not know Jeff, but that would be Jeff Neagle, who has become an internet celebrity, at least in the skiing world.
I came back from Whistler vowing to learn more about skiessentials.com. However, it took the COVID-19 pandemic for me to find the time to reach out to David and Josh Wolfgang.
David started Bedside Tuners in Stowe in 1984. At the end of each ski day he would go around to the lodges in town to pick up skis to be tuned overnight. The skis were returned to their owners by the next morning along with a blueberry muffin.
From that initial success, he expanded into a retail ski shop he called Pinnacle Ski & Sports, which was located next to the Matterhorn.
I’m going to insert some non-skiing history that would eventually lead to skiessentials.com. In 1989 a researcher at the CERN facility in Switzerland came up with a novel idea. Tim Berners-Lee was looking for a way to exploit the internet to share research in a more efficient way. He came up with the concept of the worldwide web and even wrote the code for the first browser. I doubt he knew what he was unleashing.
In 1994, Jeff Bezos announced a bookstore that would have no physical space. He recognized that physical real estate, particularly in metropolitan areas, was getting more and more expensive while technology was getting cheaper and cheaper. Conceptually, Amazon could serve a worldwide customer base from a centralized location and e-commerce was born.
It wouldn’t take long for ski retail to get on the bandwagon. A couple of transplanted Vermonters, Jim Holland and John Bresee, would start backcountry.com in 1996 from Park City, Utah.
David Wolfgang started skiessentials.com in 2004 from the basement of Pinnacle Ski & Sports. It has seen steady growth, expanding from that basement through several locations to its current Thomas Lane location. David has turned the management of the company over to his son, Josh.
Josh says that having Pinnacle Ski & Sports as a physical store-front is still very important to the company. The in-person interactions help to shape what happens, not just in the shop but also in the online experience.
The most popular online features are the ski tests and reviews. A lot of comments indicate that people find these the best reviews available online. As mentioned, Jeff Neagle has become the recognized expert. Every year the company tests over 300 skis and post reviews.
In the Retro-Ski days we had to rely on ski tests done by ski magazines. They had to squeeze a lot into one issue, which really meant the results had to be less comprehensive. The skis you wanted might not even be included. But now you can go online and pick and choose which reviews to watch. And while I’ve concentrated on skis, the company reviews other ski equipment as well — even heated socks!
Another feature that I’ve come to rely on is Top Five Fridays, which features summaries of five ski industry news stories, ranging from ski racing to who’s complaining about Vail this week. It also has several short skiing videos to feed the stoke.
While the videos are probably aimed at a younger audience, the news summaries provide a lot of insight into what’s going on in the ski world. Matt McGinnis writes the summaries and I applaud the amount of media he reviews and the detail of his summaries. He provides links to the full articles, but often his summaries are sufficient.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
