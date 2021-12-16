One can only marvel at the staying power of machine-made snow. For evidence of that assertion look no farther than the slopes of Stowe Mountain Resort. But more on that in a moment …
In the middle of last week, slow but steady accumulations of snow pushed the depth of the snowpack on the upper mountain to nearly two feet, right about on average for the second week in December. A few routes dependent on natural snow — like the Toll Road — were open and relatively free of bottom-scarring obstacles. One could almost dream of skiing all the way down to the Toll House slopes, home to Stowe’s very first uphill conveyance.
For Nordic skiers waiting patiently for the debut of the Trapp’s and the Mansfield Touring Center cross country networks, any impatience was allayed by the excellent conditions to be found in Smugglers Notch past the Burt lodge. Unfortunately, however, the weather outlook was not promising. Another wave of unseasonably warm weather was headed this way and the weekend could turn ugly.
For your scribe, with only limited time available to hit the slopes these days, he had determined that even if it was a bit wet, he would head up Saturday a.m. knowing that the weather would certainly dampen the crowds — no pun intended. Around 8:15 a.m. he dutifully loaded his gear into the EV Bolt, including even an extra rain shell to help keep him dry, and pushed out of the driveway.
The windshield wipers were set to intermittent but 200 yards into Hollow Road, he noticed that the only way to keep the windshield clear was to have the wipers at full speed. It was like a horn sounding in his brain. Why in the world, with the rain pelting his car, would he decide that it made sense to drive 14.3 miles to the Mansfield lot and slog up that hill?
Home again, oh home again, that was the new plan. Besides the sun might appear on Sunday. Is that why they call it Sunday?
•••
Sunday did in fact dawn a bit more pleasantly. The temperature dropped quite a bit overnight, which is not necessarily the best scenario for mountain ops and the grooming crew, but at least it stopped the bleeding of the snowpack down into the West Branch of the Little River. The morning drive was a bit more encouraging, but that white cast to the landscape largely disappeared overnight, at least at lower elevations.
But as he drew closer to the resort, The Scribe could see that most of the trail system where snow had been laid down was still showing white, the aforementioned sign of the resilience of that gun-produced snowpack. Even better, he noticed that Nose Dive was, in fact, ready for action.
The conditions would not be great, yet just having a surface to ride over or ski on was in of itself a small triumph. You must know, however, that with the snow as wet as it was on Saturday night, that it takes more than one grooming pass to put the trails back together.
Monday was a much more pleasing experience. Nose Dive was quite decent. Not too firm over most of its broad expanse and the large areas of tilled snow were pretty soft, a fun surface to carve a few turns on. Centerline was also groomed flat, and it too offered a good descent. Now, none of this is meant to say that there wasn’t plenty of hard snow to be found but veterans of many winters have certainly seen far worse than what was available Monday.
•••
The Scribe would like to pass along a few other thoughts. After five days working on Superstar at Killington during the recent World Cup event, the dense quality of the race trail there adds a whole new layer of meaning to the term hard snow. Folks, you don’t know hard until you have spent five days on Superstar.
Riding the lift Monday, your scribe noticed that despite the bad weather on Saturday, Liftline still had a dense, albeit thin, layer of solid snowpack. You could almost imagine being able to ski it. In fact, just below the junction of National and Liftline someone was poaching it.
It seemed like a glove retrieval mission since the offender was clutching a glove in one hand. Though if patrol had been on the chair as the skier continued down the trail, the penalty for collecting a dropped glove would have been more severe than the value of the glove.
Speaking of the pros and cons of skiing a surface like that, many decades ago Mansfield skiers would have been on a trail with that sort of snowpack. These days, that’s not happening in these parts. But in other places, you must do the best you can with what Mother Nature gives you.
In fact, Mad River Glen was open for the weekend, and they don’t have much snowmaking at that venerable area. What they do have is a very eager group of diehard patrons and most of those skiers can bring two things to the party, an old pair of skis and an abundance of common sense cloaked in the garb of caution.
One last note before closing this week’s ramblings. Has anyone else noticed how many of Stowe’s locals are now in possession of more than one season pass. In pre-Epic pass days, most people were lucky to scrape up enough cash to get a Stowe pass. But the availability of these very cheap season tickets has changed the equation.
OK, there is lots of grumbling over the vast expansion of the numbers of season pass holders, but the flip side is now you can get an Ikon pass good at Sugarbush a bit down mountain from here, and the total of the two passes together is still less than the price of the old Stowe pass.
In fact, if you are seasoned like your scribe, you can do what he did — get a Smuggs 70+ pass and ski both sides of Big Spruce. The times they are a changing.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
