Just a few more thoughts from The Scribe as this strange time drags on.
The ski season is mostly done, but riding his bike up the Mountain Road this weekend, your Scribe spied a fellow cyclist coasting past in the other direction with a pair of skis strapped to his back.
Now perhaps he had just ridden up to the resort to get his gear, but it seems more likely that he had defied the uphill ban imposed last week by the resort. That’s a nice double score in the exercise world — a run down the hill and a bike ride.
Speaking of the aforementioned ban, the imposition of a prohibition here and at other Vermont resorts against both skinning and enjoying the fruits of the uphill journey by cruising back down on skis or board has sparked both discussion and indeed some controversy locally, and in the wider world served by Facebook and other venues found on the web.
There is no question that some of the more dedicated among the enthusiasts have opted for some time on the slopes, no matter what has been decreed by the powers that be. There are still ways to access the trail system without passing by the barricades, and the occasional photo is still being posted.
As one person said in a recent post, “It’s hard to not notice that there remains plenty of snow up there.” According to the reading at the WCAX snowstake, the depth of the snowpack is still 58 inches and you can bet that it is still pretty nippy up near the Octagon.
It was just a few weeks ago that The Scribe related the tale of finding a kid who had managed to get his Mercedes SUV stuck while trying to drive up the bottom of the Bruce Trail. Being as he was a college kid and all the schools have sent their students home, perhaps he is back to take another run at The Bruce. Given how much snow has disappeared down low, he might have a better chance this time — well, maybe not.
The controversy locally pales by comparison to some of the discussions being found several thousand miles west of these parts. For one thing, it has been snowing and there is nothing more compelling to draw one to the slopes than the presence of fresh, untracked powder. Sadly, however, there is the accompanying reality of avalanche danger, which is often highest in the spring. Add to that the difficulties posed to emergency services personnel by unexpected rescues, particularly during the pandemic.
For The Scribe, he is content to hang the skis on the wall, toss the winter gear bag into the closet and focus solely on his near-daily bike rides. It has been interesting to note that, among those rides, the ones taken along the Stowe Recreation Path have been ridden amid a surprising number of other people choosing something from a menu offering exercise, a chance to walk the dog, helping the kiddies improve their bike skills or most likely escaping a confined socially distanced life in the house.
It is nice to see so many parents out with their kids in the middle of a weekday. Admittedly the circumstances leading to folks having family time are less than ideal, but your Scribe suspects a lot of the kids are thrilled at more time with mom and dad.
Full-on spring weather has not really come to Stowe yet, though it is trending in that direction. For those interested in taking to the Rec Path, the snow cover has largely melted off. About the only stretch still white is the section from the Topnotch Events Field up to the vicinity of the outdoor exhibition tennis court. One sunny day with the thermometer cresting over 60 should clean off the last vestiges of winter from the asphalt stripe.
The roads in and around Stowe and Waterbury Center have been very good from the viewpoint of a cyclist these days. Traffic volume is far lighter than is usually the case. Not only are there fewer vehicles overtaking one as you pedal up the road to the right of the white line, but most of these vehicles move well across the centerline in large part because usually no one is coming in the other direction.
There does seem to be a larger-than-usual number of people riding along the road here in early April. It would seem to make sense because your skiing options are pretty limited. Bike riding is also well suited to social distancing, since it is pretty easy to keep to oneself.
Your Scribe logged a hundred miles this week and never got within 6 feet of anyone, even on the Rec Path. He suspects that there are quite a few riders out in the woods on either mountain bikes or fat bikes; how well those people are doing with avoiding close proximity is anyone’s guess.
Hopefully the next week will bring a glimmer of hope to locals. Certainly reading the news or watching television is not very encouraging these days. But sometimes it is surprising where silver linings appear.
Recently there was story about a team of engineers from UVM — including Jake Kittell, who lives in Morrisville — that has developed a new prototype ventilator. It has been put together in very short order from easily accessed parts at a fraction of the cost usually associated with these devices. All is not lost.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.