Winter seems to be re-establishing its momentum now, as the number of days with fresh snowfall has reached four in a row.
None of these accumulations, taken individually, have been enough to blow you away, but taken together, they have been sufficient to allow the resort to reopen most of the trails that were lost to the thaw a week and a half back.
One report that came to your Scribe this morning was that upper Starr and upper Goat were not only open, but offering up a flatter surface than is generally the case. This is all good!
The measurement at the WCAX snowstake alongside the upper Toll Road confirms what skiers and riders are reporting. It had dropped to 18 inches the weekend before last, nearly 2 feet shy of average depths for early January. As of Tuesday morning, thanks to this latest modest storm, the depth is measuring a much more respectable 48 inches, a scant fraction below the norm.
Come on, snow gods; bless the loyal skiers and riders of Stowe with one more storm (could the rumor of a Nor’easter on the horizon possibly be true?) and the memories of that washout will be long gone.
Your Scribe has spent the last four days on Main Street, thanks to a heavy dose of racing. As a consequence, he has been forced to rely on the proven technique of grilling any and all passengers who have landed alongside him on the Sensation Chair heading up toward the upper reaches of Big Spruce.
Day by day, the consensus has been that things are good right now. True, most of these people are not hitting the double black diamond runs that constitute the famed Front Four, but no one seems to be complaining. In fact, Chin Clip was skiing particularly well this weekend and at least another 6 inches has fallen since Sunday morning.
Another positive note is that, with the snowpack approaching 4 feet, more and more of the woods are not only skiable or rideable, but journeys into the forest are becoming less risky — though, as much fun as the woods are, they are not without the constant element of peril thanks to myriad snags. Stumps, rocks, branches and the like are always in play, no matter how deep the snow may be.
Just as the conditions are steadily improving at the resort, so too are the Nordic trail networks at Trapps and the Mansfield Touring Center. The skiing for classic and skating skiers is now as good as it has been all season. Likewise, for those venturing up into the classic backcountry routes that dot the hills of Nebraska Valley and off the shoulders of Mansfield that drop you back into the Ranch Camp area, the skiing is dramatically better than it was just a short week ago.
If the preceding narrative offers one lesson, it is that one should not give up on winter too quickly when things get weird in January.
Historically, a reading of the records of winter snowfalls reveal that February and March bring the greatest amount of snow to northern Vermont. Wouldn’t it be “loverly” if a big storm came this way before President’s Week arrives?
More than 100 bums
More evidence of the rebound of the snowpack could be found this recent Tuesday on the Slalom Hill at Little Spruce, as more than a hundred of the ski and board bums gathered for the weekly event known as the bum race.
That steady snowfall over four days had laid a thick blanket on top of the normally hard race surface preferred by most for running gates. Now, not everyone agrees — in fact, your Scribe was accosted at The Matterhorn by one local who said, “You told me it was soft and there was ice at the knoll!”
The race, though, was run in this soft snow and it was the first time in a while that had been the case.
There was an interesting development at this week’s race — the return of Dustin Martin of Whitetails to alpine gear after racing a week earlier on telemark skis. Rumor has it that some smack had been talked by a teammate as to who might be the fastest Whitetail racer.
In the end, Martin triumphed over his teammate Taber Engelken by the slender margin of three-tenths of a second. Jason Krupsky of Race Stock was 0.02 back for third, followed by Nate Hazard of Metropolitan Music and FUBAR teammates Shawn Rowe and Karl Lipsky filling out the top six slots.
Miso Fast ace Kristi Lovell Brown was once again the fastest woman, 12th overall, followed by another Whitetail racer, Jill Barile, and Beth Stram and Audrey Bernstein, also skiing with the Miso Fast squad. Next on the list of fast women was Jayleen Troutwin of Morgan’s Monsters.
Pete Hussey of Pigs on Ice captured telemark honors while Metropolitan Music’s snowboard star Oliver Fosterfell once again was the fastest racer on a snowboard.
It was an excellent day to ski, so most of the field headed back across the street to enjoy the fine snow to be found there, and after that it was on to the Matterhorn for après-ski celebration. Result sheets were awaiting everyone upon arrival and it was the team from Ski Essentials — Mike Aidala, Lauren Lepage, Jeff Siegel and Bob St. Pierre — posting another great result as they captured the Smuggler’s Bowl for the second straight week.
The Club, led by veteran John Tewhill, alongside Mike Harger, Dan Ruane and Dan Lehmann, slipped into the runner-up position. Bottom Notch O’s — Tim Lennon on skis, Bill Lockwood, Peter Gehring and Victoria Morgan on snowboards — moved into third.
The Matterhorn remains Stowe’s most famous rendezvous spot and folks were definitely enjoying a great feed. It was definitely a cheerful group celebrating the return to great skiing and sliding, which was the theme of this week on the hill.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.