Winter, real winter — not some kind of winter based on the calendar — has returned and just in the nick of time.
There are dates that skiers mark out on their calendars. Anything in late October or early November is a bonus. Some locals will head to Killington for those early pre-season runs. For most skiers and riders though, Thanksgiving is when the season kicks into gear. This year, there was skiing on Thanksgiving weekend, but it was pretty limited.
Then comes Christmas-New Year’s week. Well, a month of mostly warm weather capped off by rain on Christmas Day didn’t do anyone any favors. Snowmakers labored heroically to get trails open but it was a long slog that continued into mid-January.
Like skiing and riding those high-challenge, double-black-diamond runs, do you? Well good luck with that, with Martin Luther King weekend just around the bend. Amid the chaos of political life in this nation, things seemed pretty grim.
Then, as if by magic, everything changed. Weather reporting indicated that perhaps some snow might be coming this way.
OK, it wasn’t one of those Nor’easters that have been known to deliver 24-30 inches in a day or so. No one was watching the progress of an Alberta Clipper forming at the juncture of the cold northern plains of the U.S. and Canadian tundra. Nope, it was just snow in the forecast. But on the bright side, there hadn’t been many of those forecasts so far in this crazy winter of 2020-21.
Then, the snow began. Flurries and flakes on Friday. Saturday, the storm gathered strength. Three inches was the reading for Saturday night. By Sunday morning, 8 inches more had fallen. Guess what, that’s some real snow.
Yup, Sunday was shaping up as a powder day, the first real powder day of the season. Riders were ready with their powder boards and skiers were breaking out the fat skis. As the quad started to spin, even before 7:30 a.m., it was still snowing with 7 inches more to accumulate before the lifts shut down at 4 p.m.
Having fresh snow to ride or ski on was a treat in and of itself, but even better was the speed with which the ski patrol — finally! — was able to start dropping ropes.
Starr, open. Goat, open. Hayride, open. What a difference a day can make.
It was the sort of skiing that one often finds in that month between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Dense early storms with a thaw or two thrown in firm up the snowpack. Then a couple of healthy snowstorms come through northern Vermont and everything — well almost everything — opens up and the skiing is great. Cold packed powder, no real ice underneath, soft and forgiving bumps — the gang is happy.
Your Scribe was not there on Sunday since he did not have a reservation, but Ms. Scribe was there to report on just how good Hayride and Liftline were, and to gloat over having skied them before Mr. Scribe! But on Monday, your scribe was in attendance and he found exactly what he hoped for. A firm but not hard base and cold-packed powder.
Just like what one would have found a month earlier in most seasons.
First order of business was to take three runs down Liftline, Hayride and National. One ride on the Quad, following a 20-minute wait in the corral, convinced him once again of the wisdom of choosing the stately, but not very rapid Lookout Double as the best means to reach the top of Panic Alley. His run down the left side of National from the upper headwall to the runout down to Crossover was awesome. The lower headwall, extreme left side, can be tricky at best and gruesome at worse but that was not the case on Martin Luther King Day.
After sampling these tasty Front Four treats, he deemed it wise to leave the Madding Crowd far behind and head over to the more peaceful part of the resort. It was a wise decision. There was just as much fresh snow, but a tiny fraction of the people. Five fast laps followed in less than an hour’s time. Smugglers top to Hot Rod Corner, a couple laps on Sterling — OK, not challenging but 2 miles of packed powder with nobody out there is nothing to sneer at. Main Street had plenty of soft and occasionally untracked along its edges.
Since the plan all along had been just a few hours of morning skiing, The Scribe headed back across Route 108 on the Over Easy Gondola. He was determined to brave what would prove to be a 25-minute lift wait at the Gondola, which wound up being a good decision.
Waterfall was open and that was tempting, and snowmaking on Gondolier had opened that stellar top-to-bottom cruiser, but the opportunity to ski “early season Chin Clip” was not to be ignored. He chose the latter and found it to be about as good as it ever is. There is an old saying in the ski world, “It doesn’t get any better, it only gets deeper,” and that was what this run and this weekend delivered.
Your Scribe had queried many different folks on the hill, running the gamut from patrollers to Stowe general manager Bobby Murphy, and from mountain operations chief Scott Reeves to casual bystanders about a good name for this storm. He did not come up with a new handle, though likely there is one perking around the locals’ chat room by now, but the sentiment was the same for everyone — “Make-a-wish storm,” “MLK Miracle,” etc.
But the one that came into clearest focus for The Scribe was a name suggested by Cochran’s annual March slalom, which is called the Thank God for Snowmaking race. For this storm, how about Thank God for Snow!
Your Scribe snuck out of the office one more day this week for a few Tuesday morning runs in the brilliant sunshine. Knowing how crazy it would be at Mansfield, he started and finished his day at Big Spruce. No one in line and no one on the slopes.
He even got to ski the Spruce Line Trail, how cool is that? Talk about your miracle storms.
When can locals expect the next one? This powder skiing is some fun stuff.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.
