As the final week of this season unfolds, at least the lift-served portion, your scribe remains far, far away enjoying with Ms. Scribe what might be described as the Indy Tour of some of the local favorites of Colorado skiers and riders. Over the course of a few days, there have been stops at Eldora, Loveland, Ski Cooper and Monarch Mountain — all which have benefited from the prodigious amounts of snow that have fallen in most of the western mountains.
After a couple of very pleasant days in Snowy Range, Wyo., your scribe made tracks for Boulder for first a visit with longtime friend Brian Doubleday and then with Ms. Scribe who enjoyed a couple of days of spa time with her sister Ann, a resident of Colorado for decades.
Boulder is a great town, one that is often compared to Vermont’s own Queen City, better known as Burlington. After a couple of days of R&R, it was off for a return visit to Eldora. Located high above Boulder and just outside of the high alpine town of Nederland, Eldora is a ski bum paradise if you ever saw one.
It’s smaller by far than the more famous resorts of the front range like Winter Park, Breckenridge, Copper, Arapahoe Basin and, of course, Vail. Has anyone around here ever heard of that resort? But Eldora has several outstanding features. One is accessibility. It is a very short drive from Boulder up a canyon road that twists and turns for 15 miles before depositing you in a large parking lot.
What awaits is a great assortment of terrain ranging from steeps, both in and out of the trees, and some long groomers perfect for graybeard aching legs. As would be confirmed at other stops along this tour, these less acclaimed mountains are peopled by lots of skiers and riders less interested in glitz and glamour than in the relaxed atmosphere that comes with modest crowds at the lifts, sparsely populated trails and a shared love of sliding down the side of a snow-covered mountain.
On this day, Eldora offered all the above as well as a deep snowpack that this year will last well beyond closing day. This is also a resort that is welcoming for uphill skinners, as long as they are willing to stay on the designated routes for climbers. One other benefit for The Scribe Tribe was the presence of 20 free EV charging stations in the parking lot. This benefit is not found at Stowe Mountain Resort.
•••
Next stop on the Indy Tour was Loveland Basin, which more and more is becoming established as a real go-to mountain for the huge population of skiers and riders that live in the metropolitan area of Denver. There is nothing new about skiing these 1,800 acres — after all, Loveland has been around since 1937 and is still operating under the control of the original group that built the first lifts.
What is apparent, however, is that there has been over the last few years a real growth of enthusiasm for enjoying the charms of a special ski area that is located on what might be described as the good side of the I-70 Parking Lot — the locals’ description of the huge weekend traffic jams that plague those wishing to ski the more prestigious resorts of Summit County, well to the west of Denver.
Loveland has a marvelous assortment of different types of terrain. Looking up from the base area, which all the trails conveniently feed back into, one can see off to the left steep bump runs cut through the trees reminiscent of upper, upper Liftline, middle Goat and Starr. As your gaze shifts to the right, you note that the terrain morphs into wide-open groomed cruisers that soon transition into true alpine bowl skiing. This portion of the resort is not particularly steep but with the second highest annual snowfall in Colorado, exceeded in depth only by the legendary Wolf Creek, it is not hard to imagine how much fun this bowl would be on a powder day, a weather condition often encountered at Loveland.
For the Scribe Tribe it was fun wandering from lift to lift on a blue-sky day — no lines at the lifts and only the most modest of winds. The cherry on the top for The Scribe was the opportunity to ride the free ridge snowcat that deposits you at 13,000 feet. He enjoyed a steep drop back down to civilization, a nice way to cap a great visit.
•••
The next stop was Ski Cooper, located near Leadville, that features a base elevation of 10,800 feet. Your scribe had only passed by here on previous tours but there was no way he would miss this day. Old friend and longtime Mansfield Patrol vet Mike Rainville patrols at Cooper part-time and one should never miss an opportunity to ski with Rainville — wherever he goes he will always know the best lines.
Ski Cooper is not known for its steeps, but it features great wide-open trail runs. It also has a cat skiing operation that gives patrons a chance to take a handful of runs off a steep ridge that lies off to the left. Naturally, Rainville has frequently been part of these expeditions. Ski Cooper is about to embark on an ambitious expansion that will result in a high-speed lift providing access to this good steep terrain now only serviced by the big cats.
There is one other remarkable aspect to Ski Cooper. This is where the men of the 10th Mountain Division, which with its campaign in the Italian Alps, would reap fame and glory in the latter stages of World War II. These men, many of whom had never skied prior to enlisting, stayed across the road at Camp Hale and began the training that prepared them for the rigors of winter warfare by hiking and skiing the slopes of what eventually became Ski Cooper. This was on wooden skis with leather straps for bindings and leather boots that were no more than hiking boots. It is a remarkable story.
•••
The final stop on this year’s journey would be Monarch Mountain. This is another locals’ paradise. The riders and skiers typically found at Monarch rarely go elsewhere. Why would you? As is typically the case at these indy mountains the statistics will not blow you away — maybe 1,200 to 1,400 vertical feet — but tons of acreage and awesome views.
When you ride the higher chairs at Monarch you offload right on the Continental Divide. How sweet is that? The views of mountain ranges in all directions are stunning. Monarch has plenty of good options for skiers of every ability. If you want to work for a bit you can traverse into Mirkwood and find steep north-facing slopes with very few skiers. Most opt for the plethora of trails cut into easterly and northerly faces of the three main ridges that comprise the bulk of Monarch’s acreage.
On this day, the conditions were spring-like but careful reconnoitering located some delightful northerly trails that were wide cuts down through evergreen forests. Snow conditions were soft, dense powder still hanging around after a winter of bountiful snowfall. Your Scribe also was eager to talk to locals to learn if any of them knew of Tiania Adams, who coached here for six years, and Charlie, who simply ripped here for those same six seasons. Naturally he found a lot of locals who knew that duo well.
Charlie and Tee skied Stowe for many years before following their accomplished offspring west during the formative years of their careers. Colby, a veteran of the women’s extreme ski tour, and Duncan, who made four X-Games finals appearances as a pipe-skier, certainly benefitted from their early days on the slopes of Mansfield before heading out to the big hills in search of greater glory.
It would have been great to see the Adams, but they are now living off the grid outside of Telluride. No matter though, for The Scribe Tribe, a great day of skiing was had at another of those indy jewels. Their path now leads home with hopes high of at least one run on Mansfield on next Sunday’s closing day.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
