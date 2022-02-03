It’s still winter.
Think of it as the week below zero.
Night after night of weather so cold that just going outside to get something from the car required an act of willpower.
Days that dawned cold and clear and still the reading inside the car on the way to the mountain was telling you that, yup, it is still -18 in Moscow.
Thanks to the phenomenon known as inversion, one could drive to the resort to get to the relative warmth of five below.
There was one slight break in the arctic cold front that it was rumored it would produce some much-needed snow. The morning weather report on VPR suggested that maybe a nor’easter was headed this way. Well, y’all know how that turned out, right?
At this time perhaps your scribe could mention a certain Massachusetts community that goes by the name of Whitman. Now most folks wouldn’t know where Whitman is located. But on Saturday morning, Whitman was in the news for the simple reason that in less than a day it received 29.5 inches of snow.
As for Stowe, nada! Not even a single snowflake. What has happened to inflict such indignity on the local hard skiing and riding population?
Even without the big dump, conditions have remained surprisingly good, though trails dependent on natural snowfall for cover are spotty at best. But the snowmakers finished their labors on Hayride and with a couple of nights of grooming, one of Stowe’s best cruisers was in prime condition. When Hayride is right, the trail skis fast, and for snowboarders it yields those long perfect carves.
There is one other element to putting it into high gear on those fast descents and that’s good light. When it’s as cold as it has been, clouds are few and far between. Bluebird days blend perfectly with cruisers.
•••
There was a time when one could count on cold weather to quench the enthusiasm of visitors from outside of northern Vermont, but these days that no longer seems to be the case. Credit some of that to the remarkable improvement in ski gear. Good base layers and rugged outer layers are a good start to beating the temperatures. But there is more.
An ironic side effect from COVID-19 is that almost everyone is wearing a face gaiter or mask under their helmets. Helmets are warm, masks and googles covering otherwise exposed skin and there is not much left that Jack Frost can nip.
But there is still more for those bent on holding off the worst of the cold. Boot heat has been around for a while now, so move over Hotronics. Now you can replace those boot heaters with Lenz electric socks. Not only do they work but you can control them with an app on your phone.
Mittens have been tried and true for decades though it is true that the ski world has always been divided into two camps — glove people and mitten people. Handwarmers do work — old timers can even remember the metallic ones that used lighter fluid and once ignited could be inserted into your gloves. But there are lots of heated gloves now.
Your scribe, having just finished five straight days of brutal cold on the race hill, will attest to the fact that his Seirus gloves are a game changer. There are those on the race crew who have even gone to heated vests. If you are possessed of the means, you do not need to be cold on the coldest days. Maybe that is why at 11 a.m. on Saturday, virtually every parking place was taken in the Mansfield lot. That would not have been the case even 10 years ago — unless of course it was a powder day.
Well, The Scribe’s hopes for a storm a week ago are being replaced this week by a new set of rumors: That a big storm is making its way across The Plains and once again it seems like snow could be in the offing. With the depth of the snowpack as measured at the WCAX stake holding at a steady foot and a half below normal, a storm would be most timely.
The jury is still out on this latest wave of weather but at least the expectation a week ago that it could be rain appears to be far less likely.
•••
A few notes from the race world. The ski bums ran gates for the second week in a row but before getting into the details, you might want to take note of this name — John Kerbaugh.
Kerbaugh is a young man enrolled at Mount Mansfield Ski Academy and on Monday he won the open giant slalom on Main Street by a margin of 5.82 seconds over two runs. This does not happen in alpine racing. Usually winning margins are well under a second. This high school sophomore is now losing only to the best racers on the college carnival circuit, populated by World Cup level skiers, by slender margins. Lots of things can happen to young racers but this kid may be headed for greatness.
In the more local sphere of the bums, two more races went into the books Tuesday and it will not come as a shock that at the top once again was Stowe’s Dustin Martin of AJ’s. Runner-up in week No. 3 was Brian Irwin of Past Our Primes, followed by Karl Lipsky of Fubar, Brian Libby of Running Late and Met Music’s Nate Hazard. In race No. 4, the next four spots went to Libby, Irwin, Lipsky’s Fubar teammate Shaun Rowe and then Lipsky.
Setting the pace among the women racers in the day’s results was Stephanie Abrell of Order of the White Lotus with finishes of 13th and 11th overall. Her teammate, newcomer Alsacia Timmerman, and Miso Fast’s Beth Stram dueled each other with each coming out on top in one run. Catherine Ferguson of Sunset Forever was fourth among the women in both races.
Top snowboarder in both runs was Bill Lockwood of Bottom Notch O’s over Met Music ace Ollie Fosterfell. Hammer of Stone teammates Pete Hussey and Grant Wieler were the day’s fastest telly skiers.
Winner of the team race honor for week three was Hammer of Stone — Peter Cahill, Hussey, Christine Savell and Wieler. Stoweflake (“Rocket Bob” Murphy, Bud McKeon, Peter Sakash and Skip Stevenson and and WoW (Nancy Kingman, Alan Peister, Erika Pineles-Mark and Weeze Hayes) were the second and third teams, respectively.
A.J.’s captured the team trophy in the second race with Martin leading the way for his teammates — a trio of Browns, Spencer, Alison and Savannah. Stoweflake took a second consecutive runner-up result followed by Morgan’s Monsters with top 10 finishers Jamie O’Brien and Jefferson Lawler alongside Ryan Green and Bill Chilton.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
