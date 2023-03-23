Kim Brown

Kim Brown

Spring has officially arrived. The vernal equinox provides a point of demarcation between the start of winter and the start of summer. Now that daylight savings time has begun, the late afternoons are nice and light, sunshine stays on the front of Mansfield well past noon and hanging out in the parking lot enjoying some barbecue and brew time has become an essential part of the daily ski and snowboard experience.

Nice job by the way on the annual dyeing of the waterfall emerald green in celebration of last week’s Saint Patrick’s Day ski bum holiday. The Guv and his crew have come a long way from the beginning of the waterfall dyeing tradition. Back when the idea first surfaced, it was a surreptitious expedition conducted on the Q.T., resulting in a very surprised crowd of early morning skiers who were mystified at how such a thing had transpired.

