Spring has officially arrived. The vernal equinox provides a point of demarcation between the start of winter and the start of summer. Now that daylight savings time has begun, the late afternoons are nice and light, sunshine stays on the front of Mansfield well past noon and hanging out in the parking lot enjoying some barbecue and brew time has become an essential part of the daily ski and snowboard experience.
Nice job by the way on the annual dyeing of the waterfall emerald green in celebration of last week’s Saint Patrick’s Day ski bum holiday. The Guv and his crew have come a long way from the beginning of the waterfall dyeing tradition. Back when the idea first surfaced, it was a surreptitious expedition conducted on the Q.T., resulting in a very surprised crowd of early morning skiers who were mystified at how such a thing had transpired.
Over the next decade or so, constant experimenting with technology and eventually the cooperation of the resort led to an ever-improving color-application system. It has proven to be a worthy tradition.
There was much to enjoy since the big storm left town. When the skies cleared, it was determined that more than 2 feet of snow had arrived, perhaps the biggest storm in a couple of seasons. The moisture content was higher than many would have liked but no one was too worried about that. The important thing was that the measured depth of the snowpack hit 90 inches for a day or so before warm temperatures and the arrival of some precipitation in liquid form settled things back to a reading at the stake of 81 inches, but at this point no one cared.
When a 7-foot snowpack is in place, every route becomes skiable or rideable — at least until the temperatures suddenly dropped on Friday night. The result was predictable. Early morning skiers, including your scribe, found a rather challenging surface.
Reading the mountain snow report, which is usually more informative than is the case at most resorts, the term that stuck out was describing the conditions produced by the groomers as “elevation dependent corduroy.” The Scribe is not exactly sure what to make of that but while the snow was not rock hard, a ski edge was not biting easily into the surface.
While Saturday’s groomed surface was challenging, at least in the early part of the day, the steep bump terrain was deemed even more demanding by the patrol and many of the black diamond trails were shut down until warmer weather arrived. Sunday was only marginally warmer, but 3 to 4 inches of snow fell. Combined with another night of grooming work by mountain operations, the result was a distinct improvement in the conditions.
This is spring, however, and by midday Tuesday, Mother Nature had brought some sun and warmer air back to Stowe. The result was exactly what one often finds as the season drifts toward late March — forgiving snow. Now, as a cycle of cold nights and warm days takes hold, locals and visitors alike should start to find some good corn snow, providing one is in the right place at the right time: corn snow, one of the true joys of spring skiing.
Bums race
Speaking of spring skiing on Tuesday, ski bum racers convened on the Slalom Hill for a double race which, for those so inclined, offered the opportunity to take as many as four runs down the race course. One of those racers was The Scribe, who wandered over from his race duties on Main Street to attempt his first ski bum run of the season. He survived, and while his run would not be described as fast, he managed to keep his 45-year record of bum racing unbroken.
The still unbeaten king of the bum racers is Dustin Martin of Pinnacle Whitetails. In race No. 6 Martin just edged out Zach Mooney of Plate de Racestock but in race No. 7 he destroyed the field, winning by 3 seconds over Ryan Daniel, Mooney’s Plate de Racestock teammate. Other good results on the day were posted by Karl Lipsky of FUBAR, Nate Hazard of Metropolitan Music and Jason Krupsky of Plate de Racestock.
The fastest woman in both runs was LeeLee Goodson of Sick Puppies, edging out Alexandra Welter of The Fourruners and Devon Laidman of Morgan’s Monsters in race No. 6 and then another Fourruners woman racer Jocelyn Lysik and Laidman again in race No. 7. Pete Hussey of tElementality continued to rule the telemarkers while Bill Lockwood of Bottom Notch O’s captured snowboard honors.
The post-race gathering this week was hosted by Alfie’s Wild Ride and the two race team winners were announced. TrueGnar — Rachel Harvender, Mack Goller, Dolan Patrick and Jessica Spaulding — won the title in Race No. 6. SoSlo — Chris Altadonna, with Chris and Hal Stevens, finished as runners-up with Pinnacle Whitetails with Dustin and Mike Martin, Ken Duclos and Spencer Brown in third place.
Pinnacle Whitetails took race No. 7. TrueGnar completed a great day, winding up second to Pinnacle Whitetails followed by tElementality — Pete Hussey, Grant Weiler, Christine Savell and Tim Griffin.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
