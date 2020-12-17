Of major interest to locals this weekend was the opening of the gondola Saturday morning. Not only did this hold the prospect of spreading out the crowd over two parts of the mountain, but the opportunity of enjoying some alternatives to the limited terrain that has been available since the resort opened just before Thanksgiving.
The temperatures have not been very good for mountain operations — it is awfully hard to make snow when daytime thermometer readings are consistently in the high 30s and low 40s, and the nights, while generally colder, haven’t been hitting that optimal snowmaking zone in the high teens. Despite these obstacles snowmakers were able to find an ample enough window of opportunity to throw down a pretty good blanket of snow along the entire length of Perry Merrill.
The arrival of gondola operations on the snow and trail report also offered a peek into how the lines would be set up to allow for social distancing. Saturday, which was the far busier day over the weekend, saw wait times of a bit over 15 minutes. Not great, but not that bad either. The fencing was set up outside the barn with three distinct lines to break skiers and riders into clusters of one or more based on family or household groups.
One by one folks moved out of these lines into a single line feeding back and forth inside the barn. There is one significant benefit to this arrangement; every car going up is almost like a private car.
Once The Scribe reached the top, it was obvious that skiing down Perry Merrill was potentially going to be a very pleasant experience. With the lift delivering riders and skiers to the top at roughly one-third of normal capacity, trail traffic would be light, particularly nice for a Saturday morning.
Better yet, snowmakers had done a really good job of getting the trail ready. There had been a bit of natural snow earlier in the week — more on that in a moment — and combined with lots of fresh snow coming out of the guns, the surface was soft and very forgiving. Nice surface, few skiers and riders, what was not to like?
Before reaching the gondola, The Scribe and Ms. Scribe had decided to start their day at Spruce. Parking in the ski club lot with three other cars, enjoying the mellow uphill walk to the edge of the upper Meadows and then skiing down on the fresh corduroy of Easy Street seemed a nice alternative to sharing the Mansfield lot with hundreds of arriving skiers, then hiking up the Quad Bowl to take their places in the 15-minute line for the quad. A quick descent down to Spruce Peak base, skiing onto the Meadows quad and doing another lap or two was a good way to start the morning.
Once the duo learned that the gondola was running they headed to the Over Easy for the quick trip over the road. It used to be that you could cut over behind the Spruce Base Camp and have about a 40-yard walk to the transfer lift. That route is gone, though, as the new building taking shape at the Mansfield end of the base lodge at Spruce has put an end to that. The walk to the Over Easy however is still pretty quick and mellow.
Thursday was a very good day to be on the hill. Over the course of the week there had been several short periods of snowfall. Nothing to get overly excited over, but fresh snow, even in modest amounts, is certainly good for the psyche if not necessarily a signal that the first powder day has arrived.
Mid-week at this point basically means no crowds whatsoever. Even with the social distancing on the lifts, there just weren’t enough people on hand to constitute a crowd. The surface was as soft as it has been all winter and with a slowly expanding network of open terrain, the slim numbers of skiers were spread out across the slopes.
On this day, The Scribe, while riding the triple, noticed that right along the edge of the practice slope, that segment of North Slope below Crossover, the skier’s right edge actually hit a bit of untracked. OK, it was only 3-4 inches at best but it felt like powder.
More runs are slowly being opened up. Crossover now runs all the way across from the bottom of Lullaby Lane, now known as Jake’s Ride in honor of the late great legend, Jake Carpenter, to the gondola.
The very last segment of T-Line now takes you across Crossover and dumps you out at the triple chair corral. Having Perry Merrill open adds a nice 2,250 vertical that was not available a week earlier. The very bottom runouts of Liftline and Sepp’s Run are open from Crossover down. OK, so that doesn’t add a lot of vertical but at least it adds a bit of variety for getting back down to the lifts.
Christmas is now less than two weeks away, but it looks like a good cold stretch is heading toward northern Vermont, which means that getting a few more key pieces open like Gondolier, Nosedive, Smugglers, East Run and Side Street should be ready for the big holiday week. Liftline takes a good bit of time to get covered but it seems possible that there could be a Front Four opening before the New Year.
Nothing, however, would make for a more joyous celebration than the arrival of the first real snowstorm of the winter of 2020-21. It seems strange that so far the biggest snow event in New England has been the 12 inches of wet heavy snow that hit parts of Massachusetts a couple of weeks back. In fact, recent weather forecasts indicated that a southern tracking storm could hit New York City soon. Stowe would be better served by such an event than the New York metropolitan area.
One small factoid for loyal readers. One simply cannot dodge the dreadful reality of the pandemic, which has paralyzed most of the nation. It remains difficult for your scribe to comprehend those conspiracy theorists who simply think this is all a hoax on the part of those “socialist” Democrats and some mysterious “deep state.”
But here is a number for you. Massachusetts has a population of around 6.8 million people, which is 10 times the number of people living in Vermont. According to the Boston Globe a few days ago, Massachusetts has experienced the loss of over 11,000 lives to COVID-19, while 95 Vermonters have died.
Vermont is really a good place to be in these trying times.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
