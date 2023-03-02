Greg Morrill

Greg Morrill

I’ll start with some follow-up on my recent column about Val d’Isere in France. Barry Stone shared a story of his first visit to Val d’Isere that was so good that I asked if I could share it in my column. Here is the story in Stone’s own words:

“My wife Carol and I took our two kids, Jeff and Judy, to Val D’Isere in 1972. At the time, the kids were racing in the Mt. Mansfield Ski Club program and Jeff (in whose memory the MMSC Jeff Stone Award is given annually), was the No. 1 seeded racer in his age category, known back then as the Junior IIIs and IVs. We hired a guide who took us to the far reaches of L’Espace every morning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.