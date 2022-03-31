“The longer you ski, the longer you live!”
That is Klaus Obermeyer’s mantra as I wrote earlier this season. Klaus is 102 years old and going strong. He swims a half mile daily, practices Aikido and still skis. COVID-19 caution put a dent in his days on the slope the past two seasons, but in an interview in December he indicated he planned to get out this year. I made a quick search to see how often he had skied but found no specifics.
So, let’s look at some other ultimate Retro-Skiers who are following Obermeyer’s mantra.
Austrian Erich Sailer was a world-class racer and Saint Anton ski instructor. He came to North America in 1954 to coach ski racers in Canada, but two years later would move to the United States to be assistant ski school director at Mount Hood, Oregon. There he would start the first of his summer race camps, which eventually grew to host 700 racers a summer.
In 1969 Sailer made an interesting career move. He moved from the big mountains of the American West to Buck Hill, Minn., or “Buck Bump” as the locals call it since it only has a 262-foot vertical. But he turned the racing program there into a feeder for the U.S. Ski Team and college ski teams. Notable alumnae include Lindsey Vonn, Kristina Koznick and Paula Moltzan.
Sailer is 96 years old and still skis regularly. About a month ago I saw a video of him skiing smoothly down his beloved Buck Hill.
Snowbird is celebrating its 50th anniversary this season. When Snowbird first opened in 1971, Junior Bounous was named head of ski school, a position he basically held until 2015 when he retired — at age 89.
But retire is not a word in Bounous’s vocabulary. Last season, at 95, he heli-skied from the highest peak in the Little Cottonwood Canyon range, the 11,489-foot Twin Peak. This entered him into the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest heli-skier.
Getting out of the helicopter was the hardest part. “The skiing was the easy part,” he said.
This season Bounous is 96 and his goal is to ski 96 days this season. Midseason he was on track to do that. I’m in Snowbird this week so will try to check on his progress.
Last week’s trivia question asked who won the Stowe Sugar Slalom in 1952 for the women. One of the people I expected to know the answer came through. Mount Mansfield Ski Club historian Mike Leach said, “This Mt. Mansfield Ski Club member was also a 1952 Olympian, the 1957 U.S. national combined downhill and slalom champion, and a member of the U.S. team at the 1958 World Championships.”
That ski club member is Madi Springer-Miller Kraus. Of course, in 1952 she was just Madi Springer-Miller from Stowe. She finished nine seconds ahead of the second-place finisher Lena Gale, also of Stowe. Madi’s time was only 15 seconds slower than the men’s winner, Doug Burden of Middlebury College.
I actually found the race times in the April 21, 1952 archived issue of the New York Times. Not sure this weekend’s Sugar Slalom will get coverage in the Times.
This season Kraus not only celebrates the 70th anniversary of her Sugar Slalom win, but also her 90th birthday. She is spending part of the season skiing in Sun Valley. Last season due to COVID-19 she spent almost the entire season there and earned the distinction of being the oldest to receive Sun Valley’s 100-day pin.
I should also mention that Kraus is the aunt of John Springer-Miller and Frank Springer of Stowe.
I’m going to add one more Retro-Skier who doesn’t quite make the age requirement to be an ultimate Retro-Skier, but he is celebrating a 50th anniversary of sorts. One of the most iconic photographs of the hot dog skiing era was Wayne Wong jetting a turn off a mogul with his red-white-and-blue K2 skis and trademark aviator sun glasses.
Well, Vallon, the maker of those sunglasses, has had Wong re-create that photo. Wong is now 71 so the hair is gray, but the form is still there. I expect a lot of us Retro-Skiers will buy those Vallon shades just like we did in 1972.
I’m trying something different this week. Rather than a trivia question, I’m looking for your input. The last time I tried this it fell flat on its face, but I’m undeterred so will try again.
Top sheet design on skis has become a big thing these days, so I ask: What were your favorite top sheets from the Retro-Ski years, 1950s through the 1980s?
Post your input at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill
