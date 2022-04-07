Sneaky storms — just what the doctor ordered for the waning days of the 2021-22 ski season. For most of the winter, now unquestionably turned to spring, there just have not been those big signature storms that excite Stowe’s skiers and riders. It is not that there hasn’t been snow falling from time to time. But by the careful observations of resort snow reporters, who do a pretty honest job, the season to date has had a total of 218 inches as of the beginning of the week.
These are not earthshaking numbers, but there are an awful lot of ski areas that would be very happy to receive more than 18 feet of snow. Yet, if one is a watcher of the famed Mansfield snow stake, right now the depth of the snowpack is 56 inches, about 14 inches below normal. Perhaps of greater import is that at no time since the very end of November has the snowpack ever exceeded or even reached so-called normal.
But the upside is that over the last two weeks, the now dwindling numbers of skiers found on the hill have experienced some of the very best conditions of winter, thanks in no small part to these aforementioned sneaky storms. Just over a week ago, 19 inches accumulated in a 48-hour stretch. Same thing happened last weekend. Maybe 4 to 5 inches of new snow doesn’t sound like much, but it certainly beats what was happening in the valleys.
Sugar Slalom
For many people at the hill this weekend, it was all about the Sugar Slalom, one of the oldest continuously staged alpine races in existence. But if you were over at Mansfield, you were exploring double black diamond trails previously thought shut down because of low snow totals. The snow was softest on Saturday — sunshine, though always welcome, started to take its toll late in the day, but good conditions were still to be found on a gray Sunday.
Your scribe, soon to be departing for a southern bike ride, stole away on Tuesday morning for what promised to be an epic spring day with full sun and warm temperatures. He found that everything off the top was still open: Upper Goat, upper Upper Liftline, Bypass — all still reading green on the resort’s trail report. Hayride and Nose Dive featured flat, fast surfaces and few skiers and riders.
It was a short morning with only a couple of hours open for skiing, but it was a lot of fun being out there with a gang of fast skiers while attempting to not get lost in the slipstream of a ripping crew of friends.
It is no longer hard to figure out where to spend one’s day as lift options now at Stowe Mountain Resort have been reduced to the bare minimum.
The Toll House Double is closed, and Sensation was next on the list of lifts closed for the remainder of the season. At the conclusion of the Sugar Slalom Sunday, the five lifts at Spruce would run no more. Ditto for the Gondola. Nothing unusual here — the last two or three weeks of the year are spent riding the Quad.
One byproduct of the reduced operating schedule is that it reflects the reality that visitor numbers dwindle dramatically in April. Down south in Boston and New York, spring is long sprung. Golfers are on the fairways, lawns are being mowed, gardeners garden. The traffic woes of the past couple of months are no more.
Traffic
Speaking of traffic woes, is this a new phenomenon or just a step back in time? As someone who has lived in Waterbury Center for many decades, this winter is not the first time we sometimes hit the tail end of a traffic jam at the intersection of the Mountain Road and Barrows Road.
For a long period of time, the current Mansfield lot exit was a two-way street. Access to the Gondola pod was via this road that wound through the parking lot. Drivers arriving at the old access point also had to make the determination of “Do we go right to Spruce or left to Mansfield?”
These delays of only a few seconds add up quickly. Objective longtime patrons of the ski area in the 70s and 80s knew that many weekend days could be a nightmare if you were slow getting going on any busy weekend morning.
Under Hank Lunde’s administration a separate entrance road was built creating both more direct access to the Gondola and allowing for the development of a one-way exit from the Mansfield lot, and it immediately eliminated most of the traffic snarls.
Powder days have always been plagued by the thorny issue of drivers with either poorly outfitted vehicles or lack of winter driving experience. Can you say, “Car off the road on Harlow Hill?”
It is not clear that blame for these incidents is the fault of the operator of the resort, be it Mount Mansfield Company, AIG or now Vail. This is a state highway.
The above is not to suggest that there are no traffic issues but that this is not unprecedented. Selling such a large number of Epic passes seems to have made a lot of people unhappy but many of the people now complaining were not unhappy when an affordable pass to ski in Stowe was offered into the marketplace. A lot of people skiing and riding here these days have only seen this traffic issue unfold in the last couple of seasons.
There are probably no more than 20-25 days where traffic has been a huge issue, as opposed to an inconvenience.
But for this year, there will be no more bad traffic days.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.
