The lift-served portion of the ski season has now entered its fourth month, as February has arrived. The epic powder days of last winter remain a distant memory but that is not to say that this current winter has been without highlights.
In fact, the last couple of weeks have brought a lot of opportunity for good fun, and good runs. The past week brought no major storms, but moderate temperatures, though without much sunshine, made for excellent skiing. Recent runs down the upper National Headwall and the middle section of Goat illustrated that the snowpack is pretty decent.
A recent visit to the website that chronicles the snow depths as measured at the WCAX snow stake (for those interested in such things, visit bit.ly/wcaxsnowstake) illustrates that, while things did not improve noticeably over the past few days, neither did they diminish. The upper mountain still sports a blanket of snow nearly 4 feet thick, which is pretty normal for early February.
A pattern of days with pleasant temperature readings and nights below freezing, combined with lots of skier traffic, has set up the base to be pretty solid but not overly firm.
Your Scribe continues to find himself over at Spruce where lots of Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Academy races have been staged. When races are run on Main Street, everyone gets lots of rides up the Sensation lift. On Tuesday, doing laps, The Scribe found himself often riding up in solitude. For the most part this winter, Spruce Line (aka the Sensation lift line) has not been open.
Gazing down at the snow surface below, it is very entertaining to see the multitude of tracks made by many different sorts of creatures. During the day, this is a trail where humans occasionally venture — perhaps a single track laid down by a poaching snowboarder or twin tracks from a skier. A set of bootprints made by someone in search of a dropped glove or pole.
But at night it all changes. One sees the footprints of tiny creatures — mice or voles perhaps — the pattering tracks of a snowy white ermine or, higher on the hill, the distinctive footprints of a snowshoe hare or a porcupine venturing out from the shelter of the thick evergreen forest found above the 2,500-foot elevation line where the coniferous trees and white birches take over from the mixed deciduous species found down low.
Once in a while the tracks of a small critter simply vanish — perhaps testimony to a snowy owl swooping down from a high perch to capture a midnight snack. Reminders to everyone that these mountains don’t just belong to skiers and riders.
Skiing, Day 2
Race duty also delivers opportunities for entertaining lift rides with visitors to Stowe. On Tuesday, your Scribe found himself on the Meadows chair, on the way to the ski bum race with a young man who had the look of a new skier. This young man asked The Scribe how long he had been skiing. The answer was somewhere around 68 seasons.
Turns out that The Scribe’s companion on the ride was enjoying day number two of his ski career. Further inquiry elicited the fact that the lad hailed from Taiwan and, while in the U.S. as an international student, he had decided to learn to ski.
When asked for advice, your Scribe replied, “Don’t be afraid to fall. It’s part of the process of learning, and fighting falls is probably far worse than the fall itself.” His companion allowed as how he had had ample opportunity on day one to fall a lot.
Another benefit of race duty was that your Scribe meets up with lots of interesting volunteers. One frequent volunteer this winter has been Todd Buik, who had a stellar race career when he was a young MMSC racer in the late 1960s and early ’70s. Buik is seven years younger than The Scribe but in fact the two first skied together in the late 1950s and there are few other if any skiers with whom your Scribe’s history extends further.
Heading over to the Gondola at the end of race day for one stellar run down Perry Merrill on virtually perfect snow, Todd shared a great story of a brief period when he was an instructor at Ski Santa Fe in New Mexico some decades back. His students turned out to be a couple in their 80s. The husband had last skied during World War II; his wife had never even seen snow.
Once Buik had gotten them to a point where they were used to having skis on, he loaded them onto a beginner chairlift. First one then the other found themselves on their backsides on the snow. Rather than being dismayed, both were laughing hysterically. Hey, you are only young once and you are never to old to pick up some new tricks!
The bum race
Tuesday also brought the ski and board bums together at the Slalom Hill, which is in really great shape at the moment, for the fourth chapter in the season-long Ski Bum Race Series.
There were 108 racers on hand spread out through 27 teams and spirits were high from start to finish. Big dog Dustin Martin of the Whitetails squad, who has been alternating between racing on alpine gear and telemark gear, went telly this week.
Another fast alpine racer, Spencer Brown of A.J.’s, decided to go telemark as well and the duo raced each other down the course. This week it was Brown who posted the better time but keep an eye on Martin, who showed an improvement of nearly 20 seconds from his first effort two weeks back.
Both have a long way to go to catch up with Pete Hussey of Pigs on Ice, who bested his teammate Andrew Hampton to once again emerge as telemark king.
That was a subplot at best for most of the racers, the issue now being who would be the fastest overall, and this week that honor went to Fubar’s Shawn Rowe, who captured the race by a margin of three-tenths over Race Stock’s Jason Krupsky and another Fubar skier, Karl Lipsky. That duo finished tied for runner-up honors.
Ryan Daniel, also skiing for Race Stock, was fourth, followed by Jefferson Lawler of Morgan’s Monsters, Nate Hazard of Metropolitan Music, another Morgan’s Monsters skier Damon Kinzie and Quinton Tyler of Pinnacle-Friends of the Devil.
Fastest of the women this week was Beth Stram, skiing for the stellar women’s team known as Miso Fast. She had a comfortable margin over LeeLee Goodson of Sick Puppies and Catherine Fergison of Sunset Grill. Next on the list of fast women were Ali Ruschp of McCarthskis Lives On and Audrey Bernstein of Miso Fast.
This week Bill Lockwood of Bottom Notch O’s dislodged Ollie Fosterfell of Metropolitan Music from his normal perch at the top of the snowboard ranks. Christine Savell of Pigs on Ice was the fastest woman on a snowboard.
Post-race celebration this week was hosted by Over The Wall. The food was generous in quantity and tasty to boot.
No complaints were heard as the bums enjoyed cold beverages and lots of chitchat. As for the Smuggler’s Bowl, once again it was awarded to Ski Essentials!
How do Mike Aidala, Harrison Gorham, Jeff Siegal and Bob St. Pierre manage to do this week after week? Fubar, led by Rowe and Lipsky with two other top-20 finishes by Rick Stram and James Andrus, were next on the team list. Enigmatic — Preston Gregory, Mark Derry, Nate Wagner and C.J. Grimes — wound up as the third-place team.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.