For the ski bums around Stowe, this week was a good-news-bad-news story. On the positive side, there were some very pleasant days to be out there sliding. The sun was visible intermittently for much of the last six or seven days. Daytime temperatures varied quite a bit with several mornings dawning with single digit readings but quickly rising into the 30s and even the 40s. These proved to be good conditions for grooming operations so most of the open part of the trail network offered corduroy for the early birds and decent conditions at midday. The stake reading held steadily at around 43 inches.
That was the good news. The bad news lies in the fact that the snowpack is still well below normal and that does not bode well for those nice late March and early April days when the mountain is at its most pleasant for fun and frolicking. Three weeks into February, usually a good snow month and still nothing resembling a real storm. For skiers like The Scribe, who hasn’t let a single season pass by without runs down the tops of all those great Front Four routes, it feels like his window of opportunity for some steep survival skiing may be closing.
There is some snow in the short-term forecast and even something that could turn into a real storm but given how mild the temperatures remain, it doesn’t feel like a chilly winter powder day is happening anytime soon.
The Scribe got a few runs in over the weekend. Sampling Nosedive, Liftline and upper Hayride, he found all to be covered with fresh corduroy as was the case over on Gondolier and Perry Merrill. The early morning strategy works well. Pulling out of the driveway in Waterbury Center shortly after 7 a.m. gets one well in front of any potential weekend traffic jams. At 8 a.m., you could ski right into the Quad loading area. Of course, with the current state of the snowpack and no fresh snowfall, even this past weekend certainly didn’t seem like it was going to be as busy as Stowe-Vail might have hoped. At least it seems like there would be plenty of parking available.
This might be a good time to mention the success experienced by a couple of ex-UVM women skiers who struck gold at the recently concluded FIS World Ski Championships. Now for alpine race aficionados, these races are just as meaningful as their Olympic cousins, though without the worldwide audiences. While much of the attention these last two weeks was on the incomparable Mikaela Shiffrin, other members of the U.S. Alpine team also struck gold. In team parallel slalom, the U.S. squad captured gold and on the roster was one of the world’s top slalom skiers — Paula Moltzan who had a wonderful time when she skied for the UVM Catamounts. But she wasn’t the only success story from that squad — Laurence St. Germain was her teammate for three seasons. In the penultimate event of the championships, the women’s slalom, guess who pushed Shiffrin into the runner-up spot? It was Canadian star St. Germain from nearby Quebec who skied to her first podium finish ever. Just think about that for a moment, not one but two golds going to women who trained day after day on Main Street at Big Spruce.
Your scribe would like to weigh in briefly on that fascinating op-ed piece in last week’s Reporter. The author was Chris Looney who has been skiing in Stowe for more than 40 years. The topic was the lease that has been in place for decades granting first the Mount Mansfield Company, then AIG and now Vail, the right to run a ski area at Vermont’s highest mountain. Looney, who is no slouch when it comes to examining legal documents, posits that perhaps that lease might require some rather close scrutiny.
This has certainly been what might be described as a winter of discontent. Mediocre snowpack will set the stage for local unhappiness but there are other issues. Certainly, one issue that has frustrated a growing number of locals is the uphill skinning policy. Not everyone can take off at 5 a.m. to get up and down before the resort opens. Even though the operator certainly has assumed that the terms of the lease give said operator a great measure of control over what takes place inside the trail network, it seems that other ski areas that have faced this issue have come up with policies more friendly to uphill enthusiasts. Jay Peak created an uphill lane for skinners. So have many other resorts.
One might also safely assume that it is not just locals that are unhappy. If as Looney says, a recent magazine survey listing Stowe in 19th place with only another Vail Resort, Okemo in 20th, it seems like Stowe’s reputation has taken a real hit. It will be interesting to read part two of the Op-Ed piece.
The Stowe Derby is still on schedule for this Sunday, Feb. 26. The Toll Road portion that really is the greatest attraction of the Derby should be fine on snowpack. The Scribe still hasn’t heard about whether the race will make it to town or conclude somewhere inside the Mansfield Touring Center.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
