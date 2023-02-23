Kim Brown

For the ski bums around Stowe, this week was a good-news-bad-news story. On the positive side, there were some very pleasant days to be out there sliding. The sun was visible intermittently for much of the last six or seven days. Daytime temperatures varied quite a bit with several mornings dawning with single digit readings but quickly rising into the 30s and even the 40s. These proved to be good conditions for grooming operations so most of the open part of the trail network offered corduroy for the early birds and decent conditions at midday. The stake reading held steadily at around 43 inches.

That was the good news. The bad news lies in the fact that the snowpack is still well below normal and that does not bode well for those nice late March and early April days when the mountain is at its most pleasant for fun and frolicking. Three weeks into February, usually a good snow month and still nothing resembling a real storm. For skiers like The Scribe, who hasn’t let a single season pass by without runs down the tops of all those great Front Four routes, it feels like his window of opportunity for some steep survival skiing may be closing.

