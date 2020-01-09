What a difference a week can make when it comes to the snowpack. Just a few short days ago, Stowe’s skiers and riders were for the most part in what might be best described as survival mode: “At least it isn’t raining,” as a bit of wet glop fell from the skies,” or “Hey, it is a long way to spring.”
Now the tenor has changed. It has been snowing lightly but steadily for the last week and the winter has moved rapidly from indifferent to pretty darn good.
Veteran observers of these long wintry stretches in the northern mountains know that one of the most pleasing patterns is the daily snowfall. It doesn’t need to be the big dump — the sort of overnight storms that will put 300 eager riders and skiers in the quad corral before rope drop and first chair.
No, it is when every morning you leave the house and find another 2 or 3 inches to be brushed off the car before you can exit the driveway. This week it has been like that in spades. Every day fresh snow and the conditions getting better and better.
Your Scribe, after a slow start to the season, has found himself on the hill half a dozen mornings and been pleased to note more and more closed trails are being moved into the open category.
Last Friday, upper National was yielding some nice, soft bump skiing along the tree-sheltered left side. Over at the Gondola, Chin Clip was open and so it seemed a good idea to check it out, even though history leads one to believe that a run down Chin Clip with modest cover can be a bit of a rocky ride. In fact, that wasn’t the case at all. Despite the fact that hordes of skiers and riders were still around at the end of this extended holiday stretch, somehow they hadn’t trashed the surface in the least.
But it was over the last few days that the skiing started to go from good to really good.
The Scribe could be found over on Main Street alongside the Nor-Am racers who were in town for a three-day race series. Each of the days has begun with the same activity — removing fresh snow from the racecourse. Tuesday was the really good day for freshies.
After one slip run down Main Street and observing that almost 200 hundred racers, coaches and course crew were doing an excellent job of snow removal, the Scribe and another volunteer decided it would be best to check out the rest of Big Spruce.
First rub was down Sterling — that gentle, meandering 2-mile-long run that has delighted countless folks for the 66 years since it was first cut. Perfect groomed skiing and soft untracked along the outer edges were the reward to the duo.
Next up was Whirlaway. Recently opened, it was not covered with the gnarly cross-hill moguls that are usually its trait. Instead there was a flat surface lying under half a foot of snow tracked only by the patroller who had done morning trail-check.
Next up was Smugglers, which, like Whirlaway, had only a single track in the soft snow. You see, there was absolutely no one else at Big Spruce other that the race gang.
Later, as finally the civilians began to reach Spruce, The Scribe learned that Mansfield had been a mob scene. Just as Big Spruce had been undergoing this transformation into its garb of pristine winter whites, so had Mansfield changed from dreary Christmas weather to a dramatically deeper snowpack. Ropes had dropped on Starr and Goat. Lookout, upper Waterfall all filling up with happy campers. Mayhem on Mansfield, peaceful first tracks at Big Spruce — The Scribe loves race duty.
One last note before moving on to Ski Bum Racing: The depth at the snow stake alongside the Toll Road changed for the good in the last seven days. The reading now has gotten to a respectable 30 inches, still over half a foot lower than average, but enough so the woods are starting to beckon as a place to explore.
Ski Bum racing
This Tuesday marked the beginning of the annual Ski Bum Race series and over a hundred racers were on hand for the debut of the 40-something edition of the event often called Stowe’s World Cup.
Dustin Martin was on hand to set the hill up, as he has taken over for the now-retired Jamie who had run things for many years.
He had far too much to do to also be able to race, so he left the event wide open for his competitors and this week’s prime beneficiary was the always formidable Brian Irwin of Fubar.
Irwin edged Race Stock’s top gun, Ryan Daniel, by just over two-tenths with Nate Hazard of Metropolitan Music in third, Spencer Brown of A.J.’s next and Daniel’s teammate Jason Krupsky rounding out the top five.
Kristi Brown Lovell of Miso Fast, in 11th, came in as the fastest woman. LeeLee Goodson of Sick Puppies finished 22nd, followed by Catherine Ferguson of Sunset Grill Way Too Fast, Ali Ruschp of McCarthskis Lives On and Deb Martin of the Whitetails.
The passage of another year has not yet changed things in Telly land; Pete Hussey of Pigs on Ice still rules. Metropolitan Music snowboard star Oliver Fosterfell captured the snowboard honors for the week.
This week’s first party followed a longstanding tradition of being hosted by the Stoweflake at Charlie B’s and with excellent food and cold beverages on hand, a large number of bums could be found studying the results from week No. 1.
Team Fubar — Irwin, Shawn Rowe, Karl Lipsky and James Andrus — won the Smuggler’s Bowl for the week, easily topping the No. 2 squad, Enigmatic — Chris Brown, Mark Derry, Nate Wagner and CJ Grimes. Third place went to Race Stock — Ryan Daniel, Jason Krupsky, Aaron Martin and Cam Waller.
Stay tuned; things are looking up around here and it is only the first week in January. Hopefully more good days just ahead.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.