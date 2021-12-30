“Skiing (Skee-ĭng): The art of being cold and going broke while rapidly heading nowhere at great risk.”
I saw this over the holiday and just had to share it. It does present a challenging segue to this week’s topic, which is skiing and longevity. Retro-skiers can take heart in the many examples of skiers with long lifelines that ski way into their golden years. Off-and-on this season I will be sharing stories of some of the notable examples of skiing longevity.
Klaus Obermeyer was born on Dec. 2, 1919, in Oberstaufen, Germany. He began skiing at three on skis fashioned from orange crate slats. As he grew up, he became a proficient skier, mountaineer and rock-climber. He graduated from university with a degree in aeronautical engineering and went to work for a German company designing airplanes.
That was during World War II so much of his work was on military projects. However, Obermeyer was no fan of the Nazis. In fact, Obermeyer’s brother was a dissident who was arrested and put in a Nazi work camp.
Eventually Obermeyer tried to ski over the Alps to neutral Switzerland to escape Germany. Unlike the Trapp Family story, Obermeyer was shot and left to die in the mountains. He was found by friendly locals who got him to a hospital. While he was still recovering from his injuries, the war ended.
Like many in post-war Europe, Obermeyer immigrated to the United States to seek a better life. His first skiing stop was in Sun Valley, where he befriended Warren Miller. They were both living the ski bum life and Obermeyer supported himself by selling Bavarian neckties.
An old friend, Friedl Pfeifer, had been hired at the ski school at the newly opened Aspen resort. Pfeifer invited Obermeyer to join the ski school. Obermeyer would become a fixture at Aspen and, in fact, he still lives there.
Early in his experience as an Aspen instructor, Obermeyer realized that the skiwear of the day really didn’t help people learn to ski. For students to learn they needed to be comfortable. Appropriate skiwear should keep people warm and dry.
In 1947 he founded Sport Obermeyer with that goal in mind.
To help fund his enterprise, Obermeyer produced an ingenious idea. In those days men wore ties as part of their skiing attire. So, he designed the Koogie tie, a kind of a string tie with two knit balls on the ends. To help promote it he took advantage of some of the celebrities who visited Aspen. In particular, he got movie star Gary Cooper to be photographed wearing one. The result was Obermeyer sold 32,000 ties for $1.75 each.
But Obermeyer would use his ingenuity for far more practical advances. He formulated a high-altitude sunscreen to help protect skiers from the Rocky Mountain sun. While he didn’t invent the down parka, he popularized it and made it far more fashionable. His first version of a down parka was made from a down blanket his mother had given him.
Some of us will forever be in his debt for popularizing turtlenecks and making the first nylon wind shirt, which became integral parts of the skiing uniform I have documented before.
And Obermeyer gets credit for the two-pronged ski brake, which has become universally used. Others tried the ski brake concept, notably Cubco with its “Pig Stabber,” and Miller bindings, which had a single-pronged brake designed to flip the ski over to stop it.
I received no correct answers to last week’s trivia.
Obermeyer turned 102 on Dec. 2. As mentioned, he still lives in the Aspen area and contributes to the Aspen-based company he founded. He says he looks out for the technical aspects of the skiwear they produce.
His wife Nome influences the fashion side of their skiwear. She was a former model for Obermeyer and became a fashion designer. Obermeyer is the epitome of positivity, which certainly helps with his longevity. He believes that we can always choose to be positive no matter how dire the situation.
He swims a half mile a day and says in one year he swims all the way to Denver. Then the next year he swims back to Aspen.
He also practices Aikido, a martial art which is based on positive energy. “Your opponent is also your teacher,” and Obermeyer says this principle has helped him succeed in business.
And yes, he still skis, although COVID has cut into his schedule. In a November interview he said, “The longer you ski, the longer you live.” There’s a slogan around the Obermeyer company and I think it applies to all of us Retro-Skiers. “Be Like Obermeyer!”
