A week or so ago, local phones — seemingly the source of most folks’ weather information — started to indicate the possibility of a snowstorm passing through the area. Past experience and a healthy dose of skepticism concerning the accuracy of weather prognostication combined to dampen enthusiasm among most of the mountain populace.
Boy, was that pessimism misplaced! This past week saw a storm of a scale that produced both a nickname — The Leap Storm — and two days of fabulous skiing and riding that finally delivered what everyone has waited for all season, the kind of signature event that stamps a winter’s character forever in one’s memory bank.
Everyone knew some precipitation was coming when the first wet flakes up high and rain drops down low began falling sometime in the wee hours of Thursday morning. The reality of the warm temperatures and the wet heavy nature of the snow produced a singular lack of enthusiasm during most of the day but as Thursday night arrived, late afternoon skiers knew that the intensity of the storm was growing.
Still, if you lived in Waterbury Center, as does your scribe, six inches in the driveway does not a storm make. But the snow falling on the top of Mount Mansfield told a different story.
The Scribe will pick up the storm story in a bit but fast forward to early Friday a.m. Half a foot of snow at the house was still enough to get your scribe into the car by seven o’clock to steal a couple of fast runs before heading home for a 9 a.m. meeting and a later trip to a friend’s memorial service. The drive up was uneventful and the traffic light on the Mountain Road, but as the trusty Prius swung into the parking lot access road a strong gust of wind buffeted the car.
Uh-oh, if this is happening here, The Quad would be on hold and sure enough, booting up in the Mansfield Base Lodge, word spread that the Triple would be the only lift likely to run at 8 a.m.
Trudging up the hill by 7:30, your scribe found a modest line in place and a half-hour passed before the first lift riders would head 1,100 vertical feet up to get that first run. Shortly before 8, The Scribe found himself in one of the first dozen chairs and as his trio approached the top station, he watched virtually every skier and rider ahead head toward Hayride and the Tres Amigos Glades.
With a limited window of opportunity, your scribe opted for a run down Lullaby Lane and a quick return for a second more leisurely run. What he did not know at that point was that those heading into the woods were finding well over a foot of fresh, dry snow. Lullaby and lower Tyro offered super skiing — a couple of inches of fresh on a perfectly groomed base — but the nearby woods sported a very different condition. Alas, the chance to explore disappeared as he swept back to the Triple — the line was longer than when the lift opened and it was now 8:25; the window of opportunity had closed.
It was not until Saturday morning that your scribe would learn the full story of what had evolved during the rest of that snowy Friday. Well into the day that the Quad, Gondola and Sensation chair would open and those folks still around found the snow far deeper than anyone had even dreamed. One local described a run down Sterling, where knee-deep powder made it a challenge to even keep moving. Liftline and the rest of the Front Four would offer runs that were epic in nature.
The rest of the tale would unfold for your scribe while having coffee late morning in the Octagon, that ever so entertaining spot to hear tales of the day. An early morning arrival had been uneventful, traffic-wise, thanks in no small part to the fact that folks far from Stowe had not learned until too late that a Super Storm had buried the mountain. The Scribe had missed that first chair lap reserved for the 7 a.m. arrivals, but even a tardy arrival did not deny him two extraordinary runs through thigh-deep pockets of powder found in Major Jones and the Pump House woods.
Now he found himself deep in conversation with one of the resort’s most trusted snow reporters, a man charged with the routine of measuring snow at the upper elevation location used for monitoring snowfall. The first measurement of significance revealed that 25 inches of snow had fallen by 10 a.m. on Friday morning in a period of just over a day.
By 4 p.m. another 6 inches had been measured. At this point, the Mountain Ops team was thinking, let’s call it the “Dirty 30” but after the next visit to the station at 9 a.m. showed yet another 9 inches, the name was revised to The Leap Storm. After all, Feb. 29 only comes along every four years and this kind of storm doesn’t happen too often on leap day.
When the final tally of the day was taken at 4 p.m. the accumulated total in 48 hours was 40 inches. Who knew?
It would prove to be the best day by far of the 2019-2020 season. The depth at the WCAX snow stake, which had dropped down to 56 inches, suddenly surged to 83 inches and everyone knew that a strong finish to the year was now more likely than not. It was an exhausted crowd that finished the day on Saturday so as one might expect.
Sunday, with overnight temperatures dropping down into the single-digit range, proved to be a good day to enjoy a more mellow pace. The sun was shining and as March begins that means longer sunshine to be found on the Front Four.
The only sad note was the rapid spread of news across the broad reaches of the resort that a skier had died the night before up in the Elephant’s Head Cliff bands that present such a formidable face to those skiing across the way in Angel Food or the chutes known as the Outer Planets.
Details of this sad event would soon be found in the media, but it was a sobering reminder of the reality that this can be a very dangerous place for those venturing off-piste.
•••
All of these events would dominate the conversations that ensued on Tuesday as the 8th race of the Ski Bum Series took place. The weather had shifted dramatically from winter mode to late spring mode, but no one was complaining about the bright sunshine, even though the race surface was pretty sticky.
The King of the Hill, Dustin Martin, was away this week leaving an opening for a new winner and it was Spencer Brown of A.J.’s who turned in the fastest run of the day. His margin was a slender one over Jason Krupsky of Race Stock.
Uber-fast woman racer, Stephanie Abrell of Dodge Boots, rounded out the top three, besting Jeff Neagle of Ski Essentials and Damon Kinzie of Morgans Monsters.
It was a great day for the snowboarders. Bill Lockwood and Peter Gehring of Bottom Notch O’s, and Steve Burnett of Sunset Grill Way to Fast all beat their handicaps by 35 or more points. Burnett’s teammate, Catherine Ferguson, had a sparkling seventh place finish to take second place honors for the women with Sick Puppies’ LeeLee Goodson next on the women’s list.
The post-race party this week was hosted by Piecasso’s and is always the case they did a great job with the spread. Those good races by Burnett and Ferguson, alongside Sam Hallett and Sean Burnett, led the Sunset Grill team to the top of this week’s race to capture the Smugglers’ Bowl.
Bottom Notch O’s Lockwood, Gehring and Victoria Morgon were next on the team results while The Club — Dan Lehman, John Tewhill, Dan Ruane and Mike Harger —finished as the third place squad.
No race next week. The series will resume on March 17, also known as St. Patrick’s Day, with a panel slalom — oh joy, oh rapture.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.