I’ll start with some followup to my column on Gunstock two weeks ago. I heard from Stowe local Don Simonds and I’m going to turn the first part of my column over to him.
He says: “In 1945 my father moved his family to Gilford, N.H., desiring to return to his boyhood home of Meredith and Laconia in the Lakes Region, he bought a small house on Rt 11A about a mile and one half from Gunstock. From that time on to 1965 after college graduation I was one of many very fortunate local residents to benefit from its Belknap County ownership.
“As Greg explained, it had been given a typical U.S. government issued moniker of Belknap Mountain Recreation Area, having been built by the Works Progress Administration. It was known locally simply as ‘The Area’ and by New England skiers just as Belknap. In my high school years in the late 1950s tickets were $1 a day.
“The ski area never did occupy Belknap Mountain, the slightly higher peak just to the south of Gunstock, hence the name was changed sometime in the 1970s, I believe, to the more aptly descriptive Gunstock. It was a great place to hang out even during the summer with many different Lakes Region events being held there, such as ski jumping on crushed ice, the New Hampsire League of Craftsmen annual fair, summer scenic chairlift rides and the infamous motorcycle tour, which is now truly a humongous event.
“I was 13 when the cable snapped which resulted in New Hampshire establishing, as I remember, the first Tramway Safety Regulatory Agency in the U.S.”
Simonds went on to theorize on why that cable snapped and basically came up with the correct answer. You may recall, I described a problem from my college days where to prevent cable wear the area would remove all the chairs, move the last one a short distance up the cable, then space out the rest of the chairs.
Their original approach didn’t allow for cable stretch so they would almost always have one or more chairs where a chair had previously been. That eventually created a weak spot in the cable. A better approach would be to just advance each chair the short distance from its previous location.
Last week’s trivia question asked what ski area features a trail named Spiral Stairs. RQ Mason had the correct answer. Telluride is the ski area.
Telluride opened on Dec. 22, 1972, so today marks its 50th anniversary!
Telluride has the distinction of being the only ski area I’ve visited that was so scenic I took a half day off from skiing to go hiking. Telluride was an old mining town located in a spectacular dead-end canyon surrounded by 12,000 and 13,000-foot peaks.
I say was because now the town and ski resort have become an exclusive four-season destination with a clientele of the rich and famous. Oprah, Tom Cruise and Jerry Seinfeld own or have owned multi-million-dollar mansions in Telluride. Mining never brought in the money that the resort has.
However, when I was there in 1975, there was no indication of what it would become. It was hard to get to and there were limited lodging or dining options. But there was the scenery and the skiing.
One of the signature trails was Spiral Stairs, a steep expert trail. When I say steep, I mean top-of-Starr steep and it stayed that way a lot longer. I remember seeing a picture of when they cut that trail and the guys cutting the trees had to be roped.
In 1975 Spiral Stairs didn’t get too much traffic so the conditions remained soft. That made the steepness quite skiable and the main distraction was that the slough you created on each turn flowed down the trail with you. Pictures I see of the trail today show far more moguls, which could make it more challenging.
Today Spiral Stairs doesn’t even make the list of Telluride’s toughest trails. The area has expanded, incorporating truly alpine terrain not meant for the casual skier. Senior’s Run is a couloir that drops off the top of Palmyra Peak, Telluride’s highest point at 13,320 feet. While they still consider it lift-served, hiking is involved.
I doubt you’ll see Oprah or Tom Cruise on it.
I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all my readers a Merry Christmas and happy holidays.
Since next week will be busy on the slopes, this week’s trivia question is: The National Ski Areas Association has updated its skier/rider responsibility code. There are now 10 points versus the seven from the old list. What are the new additions to the code?
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor. He lives in Stowe.
