The germ of an idea formed on the final ski day at Killington.
At that point, the EV Bolt had been part of the Scribe fleet for nearly a year, acquired to be the short-hop car. It had two things going for it — a 300-mile range and a massive cash back offer. Seemed like a no-brainer at the time.
Signing up for the My Chevrolet app, the car needed a nickname. Cute little gray thing that it was, The Baby Elephant seemed perfect. Eleven days later came the infamous battery recall and the car immediately acquired a new name — The Baby Bomb. Via a software change it also got a new range, 80 percent of normal. It really would be the short-hop car.
Still, The Scribe longed to try it out on a longer route. Killington on May 30 for a final day of skiing seemed perfect. Heading out, he set the cruise at 75 and settled in for the 40 miles to South Royalton. But within 15 minutes a curious thing started to happen: The projected range was shrinking at an alarming rate. So, he dropped back to 55 and the range projection improved. Rule No. 1 with your EV is that speed burns miles.
The rest of the journey on routes 103 and 100 was at a sedate 50 mph and he arrived at K-Mart still 120 miles to the good. Killington has free charging and your scribe plugged in. After a good day of skiing, he’d milked Killington for 44 miles of charge for the drive home. He soon learned another valuable lesson, downhill works. It’s downhill all the way to Pittsford and by the time he left that village the car’s range grew to 185 miles.
Lesson number three crystallized with the decision to stay on Route 100 to Waterbury. Mostly driving at 40-45 mph, he arrived in Waterbury village having traveled 60 miles and having the same amount of charge as when he left Killington. Slow isn’t just good with e-cars, it is just about everything. It was during this relaxed journey through the beauty of Granville Gulf that a radical idea came to mind. Maybe The Scribe should drive the Baby Bomb to Iowa for the RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — a yearly traveling circus formed by 10,000 bicycle maniacs spending the final week of July riding the breadth of Iowa.
Journeys are everything
This concept was not an easy sell to Ms. Scribe, who had a vision of a de-electrified EV Bolt motionless somewhere in the central part of America, but The Scribe finally carried the day when he announced that according to My Chevrolet’s App it appeared that there were no fewer than 815 charge points between 244 Howard Avenue and Lansing, Iowa.
How hard could it be? So six weeks later, carefully crafted itinerary in hand, The Scribe behind the wheel of the Baby Bomb with the new e-bike hitched to the rear end headed off on a 1,150-mile journey to the land of corn and cattle. OK, it wasn’t going to be Jack Kerouac savaging Route 66 in that 1952 Hudson as chronicled in his classic book but it would be a great adventure.
It did not take long for the flaws in the plan to emerge. First stop was the Nissan Dealer in South Burlington — free charging on a fast charger. What’s not to like? Except the car and the waiting charger could not make a deal. The Scribe did meet a woman who was successfully charging her car on a journey that had begun in Philadelphia. She queried him if he had an App called Electrify America on his phone. The Scribe already had six EV apps, so why not add No. 7? Soon he would learn that that chance encounter had provided him with a critical tool for his journey.
Next leg was a meet-up with wife Jane, daughter Abigail and sister Muffie for the ferry ride from Charlotte to Essex, N.Y., for lunch and another free charging session. The boat captain announced that the power was out in Essex. So it was lunch, goodbyes and on down the road to an awaiting fast charger in Schroon Lake.
For those not yet familiar with EV vehicles, battery charging comes in multiple flavors. Level 1 is basically plugging it in to a normal 110V outlet at your house. The rate is 4-6 miles of range per hour of charging. Level 2, commonly found at public charge stations — often free — delivers 25-32 miles per hour of charge. Crème de la crème is Level 3, also known as DCFC for DC fast charge. Here you can get well over a 100 miles of range per hour of charge. Luckily the charger in Schroon Lake worked and with a full charge, off the Scribe went on his merry way to Speculator, N.Y.
The plan here? Plug-in to the public charger, jump on the e-bike, ride a mile down the road for dinner and return to a fully charged vehicle. Charger was located easily but it was dead as a doornail. Might as well have dinner before heading off to Utica and another free charger at SUNY Tech. This one worked. Plug-in the Baby Bomb, enjoy an hour on the e-bike riding around a deserted campus with the only sighting of note a red fox who gazed at The Scribe for a moment before disappearing into the nearby forest. The Day 1 count: five chargers, two useable.
And we’re off
Day two began well. A free charge at the New Hartford town offices yielded up 33 miles in an hour and 15 minutes and time for a bike ride to breakfast at Raspberries Café. Day two’s itinerary called for 300 miles of progress with stops in Syracuse, Rochester, Jamestown and a final landing spot in Erie, Pa. It was at this juncture that the value of the Electrifying America app surfaced. That company has begun to install chargers all over the country and these are DCFC systems. They may not be free, but they are fast and more important, reliable.
The app led to the next charging stop in Syracuse. One caveat to mention here. The Scribe had determined that his trip to Iowa would have one hard and fast rule — no interstates — as speed burns miles. If you are going to drive slowly, why not tour the back roads of America. Thanks to his new Electrifying America App, he located the charge point and 46 minutes on the machine yielded 143 miles of range.
Then it was off to the next charger in what would be, to some, a tortuous process. Not so for The Scribe who once rode a bicycle across America.
Riding across upstate New York’s farmland gave him time to reflect on an irony from the past. As The Scribe has said to many, “Nope, not a native Vermonter even after 73 years of residence in the Green Mountain State.” You see, The Scribe was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. But the pathway to Vermont may have been forged in these same backroads of New York.
With his parents, the Scribe’s father, raised in Cincinnati, would make the journey every summer beginning in the 1930s to Greensboro. Think for a moment about driving U.S. routes 20 and 30, U.S. 6, 9 and finally 2, stretches of these roads still dirt in those days. Cars with pneumatic tires prone to flats, radiators prone to overheating, stiff suspensions — these also were long slow trips. Yet coming off that ferry across Champlain, driving up Burlington’s Main Street lined with its magnificent elm trees and then finally reaching the shores of Caspian Lake, planted the seed in the mind of pater familias for transplanting the young family to Vermont in 1949.
For The Scribe, his slow pace to Iowa felt OK as he was driving the routes of his father’s youth. After seven charging stops, he arrived at the motel in Erie, bringing an end to day two.
Day three and four were more of the same. New York gave way to Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana. More DCFC chargers located, more miles added to the car’s store. Now one other thing about these DCFC Electrify America chargers, they tend to be found at Walmart, which are not always the best places to kill time.
The plan in the carefully crafted, later determined to be flawed itinerary was ride around on the e-bike during the charging stops. Wasn’t happening at your typical Walmart. However, one thing he quickly learned, there is very much an emerging e-car charging culture. One finds interesting people at these DCFC charging complexes to converse with and all kinds of different vehicles to examine. At the end of day three and only three charging stops, your scribe found his way to Fort Wayne, Ind.
Day four would begin with a fast charge at nearby Kelley Chevrolet. Brimming with enthusiasm, The Scribe presented himself as instructed at the service department eager to plug-in, only to learn that despite reviews on the internet extolling the virtues of the free charges at Kelley’s, since he hadn’t bought the Bolt from them, he would be taking it elsewhere for charging.
So much for Kelley’s promoting the virtues of e-cars.
This left The Scribe in a quandary. Should he find a slow charger and blow off half the day to gain a hundred miles of range or alter his route and head for South Bend where another fast charger awaited. He knew that this could be risky since the EV Bolt didn’t have a full charge.
Off to South Bend, home to Notre Dame and fast chargers, driving at a snail’s pace through farm fields, he rolled into the parking lot with 18 miles of range left — but he made it. This, folks, is the drama of driving an e-car across the heartland of America. Fully resuscitated, The Scribe and The Baby Bomb rolled on toward Madison, Wis., with stops at fast chargers in Joliet and Rockford, Ill.
The last day brought him to Lansing, Iowa for the bike drop-off. A day later a shuttle would take him to Sergeant Bluff for the beginning of the weeklong 450-mile RAGBRAI journey across Iowa. This was a truly beautiful ride across western Wisconsin that ended at the banks of the Mississippi River. One hundred and nine miles to cover and no charging available along the route — it was a day to be leisurely. On those 55 mph roads with his pace set at 45, he was pulling over to the right every couple of miles to let the traffic behind him pass.
But he made it, four and a half days for a drive that most would make in two days. There was one last task ahead of him, drive 30 miles south to the town where he would overnight, charge the car as best he could at the local slow charger — hopefully one in working order — and get ready for the race.
Complicated yes, slow yes, but you can in fact drive an e-car across large rural distances, assuming of course that you have the right apps on your phone. Make no mistake about it, e-cars are coming and hopefully so are vastly greater numbers of chargers. This car has a decent range, 200 miles or more, but even on fast chargers, charges more slowly than the newest cars.
Remember back when cellphones first showed up? Well now you can’t live without them.
Kim Brown, who lives in Waterbury Center, has written his popular ski bum column in the Stowe Reporter for more than 30 years.
