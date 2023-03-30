Greg Morrill

Last season I wrote a column about when Stowe hosted the 1952 U.S. National Championships. C.V. Starr arranged to have top international skiers like Stein Eriksen come to the U.S. to make the event even bigger.

The races were a big success, drawing an estimated 20,000 people to Stowe. The international stars dominated on the men’s side, but Vermonters dominated the women’s events. Andrea Mead Lawrence won both the downhill and slalom, but Lena Gale from Stowe would finish third in the downhill and second in the slalom.

