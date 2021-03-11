It has been a bit too cold still to produce those quintessential spring skiing days — think T-shirts and corn snow — but the snowpack remains in good shape and the sun stays ever longer above the summit ridge of Mansfield. There were several stellar bluebird days last week and cruising conditions have elicited nary a complaint. A few dustings of snow sprinkled the mountain, but there is no question that locals are eager for a nice March storm.
Not too much time on the hill this past week for The Scribe, though he did get to work a super-G on Main Street Thursday. It was a long day for the race crew because the forecast called for heavy winds in the afternoon. A decision to hold two back-to-back races left no opportunity to escape to the relative comfort of the Mount Mansfield clubhouse. It was not a very chilly day, but the wind was present most of the time and that made life a little more challenging.
Standing on Main Street in full sunshine with a nice coating of snow over most of the coniferous trees found at that elevation provides a real visual treat. Your scribe has always believed that it is hard to find a more beautiful spot on the mountain than Spruce Peak with a good snowpack on a sunny day.
You look up from the race start toward the open Main Street Bowl rimmed by trees, across the way where the Mansfield Trail system is on full display, or down the open valley as far as the eye can see, and you have think: “Nice spot to be working a race.”
Both Saturday and Sunday were good ski days. Sunny, cold but not brutal on Saturday, and as long as you went for the less popular lifts you could get some laps in between longish lift rides. Many of the steep Front Four routes remain closed as the patrol waits for the arrival of warmer weather, but anything that a grooming machine could get to was in good shape.
The Scribe stayed on the groomers and finished up with what has become a really nice last run — cutting off the main mountain by heading down toward the Toll House slopes. If you follow Toll Road, which at this lower elevation is rarely skied, you get to finish your day on the hill enjoying virgin corduroy.
Sunday was definitely the better of the weekend days. By arriving at 7:30 a.m., the first couple of runs were taken free of any waits on the Mansfield Quad. Nosedive in March is now fully bathed with sunshine on cloudless days. The top three turns could be taken at full bore with no one else on the hill. Dropping into the long straight-away all the way down to below the junctions with Midway on the right and Cliff Trail on the left, it was exhilarating to be on such fine snow.
The Scribe set himself a three-run limit because he would soon be off to visit more backyard Vermont ski areas. Hayride was next, and then Liftline. Coming off Liftline, he headed over toward the Gondola with the thought that maybe he would take one more up that away, but sadly the Gondola line had already filled out the corral.
Having to run that lift at about 25 percent capacity is tough on everyone. So, it was back to the car and off to points more remote.
•••
The Scribe would like to spend a bit of time recounting his visits to a trio of so-called backyard ski areas. What a fascinating world this is proving to be. Vermont has 16 so-called major areas — those ranging in size from Killington or Stowe to those of more modest size, like Bolton or Suicide Six. Then come the small places, such as Northeast Slopes, Cochran’s, Ascutney. These are easily found, but Vermont is also home to more than 20 totally private ski hills.
A couple of these are places like The Hermitage — in a former lifetime known as Haystack Mountain — or the Quechee Club or very posh Twin Farms Resort in Barnard. All boast of well-maintained and uncrowded trails and no waits at the lift.
Then, there are the backyard places. It is not easy to track these down but to date, The Scribe has located more than 20 and the count is still rising.
•••
The first stop was at a small mountain located somewhere in the Northeast Kingdom. Its three rope tows have been pulling a small group of select people up the sides of this mountain since 1961. This place wasn’t easy to find and securing permission to ski was no small task.
The Scribe gained admittance after agreeing to fill out a release form requiring his initials in 14 different spots and the writing out of the following sentence: “In the event of a mishap, we shall not be liable for medical expenses, funeral expenses or burial expenses.” The Scribe, not being litigious by nature, agreed, filled it out and signed.
It was a revelation once he reached the hill. It was a Sunday and at least 30 people were on hand. All ages of skiers and snowboarders, from very young to very old, were doing laps. On Sunday, this secret area runs what it calls the main tow — at 1,200 feet long it delivers you to the top in about 40 seconds, which translates to about 20 mph.
This place has a bowl, glades and a a couple of trails with pitches of 25 degrees or more. The proprietor, when asked about lift schedule, said, “Mostly weekends but when it snows during the week, we fire up the tow off to the side, which has the most vertical and the highest top.”
•••
Next stop was all the way across the state to a spot known locally as Grill Hill. Unlike the vast majority of these backyard spots, Grill Hill boasts of a Poma lift. It is not long but it is really neat. You can actually see the top of the lift from one of Vermont’s two interstate highways.
The Scribe found his way here through that remarkable maze of connections that bind longtime skiers and riders together. He was accompanied by the owner and his son, who lately has become fascinated by ski jumping — yup, the kind that involves big jumps. He’s constructed a good-sized jump halfway down the face of the open bowl, alongside which runs the Poma. While The Scribe and the dad chatted, the kid did at least 20 laps — and 20 jumps! Then it was five laps in the bowl and one down the steep face on the opposite side of the lift. This one featured an entrance of about 30 degrees, close in pitch to the Starr headwall.
•••
Last stop in this narrative was another spot that can be seen by the eagle-eyed as you head south along I-89. This one is located on a farm and it was started by the host’s grandfather. Four generations of the family have learned to ski or ride on this set of slopes.
A 1,500-foot long tow rope delivers you to the top as fast as you dare. Currently a Ford van is driving the rope tow by means of an ingenious system involving blocks and a come-along that tensions the van’s wheel against the drive-wheel of the rope tow. As the owner proudly pointed out, this rig has cruise control so the more people riding the tow, the more gas feeds to the engine. The Scribe referenced the rope tow at Northeast Slopes that claims the record of 27.2 mph. Ross smiled and said, ”We’ve had the speedometer on this one up to 65 mph.”
As has been the case everywhere else, the trails were wonderful. Despite the thaw and freeze that came through Vermont a few weeks back, your scribe’s five runs ranged from a trail cut through the woods to a gladed run and wide-open slopes.
The brothers that look after their grandfather’s dream have actually carved out runs from the top of the tow that return them to their houses as much as half a mile away. What a fun way to spend an afternoon.
Know this, however. This family has no plans to open this up to the public. Family and close friends only — what a miracle they made an exception for The Scribe.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
