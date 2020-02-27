Mostly pleasant weather and good snow made for enjoyable days on the mountain as vacation week played out. It was kind of busy up there though – you will have this during President’s Week traditionally – since most of the eastern world gives kids that week off to help relieve the burdens of winter.
Riding the lifts, one was privy to conversations largely positive in nature. Crowds and traffic didn’t seem to be much of an issue. For some of these visitors it was the first time they had skied or ridden in Stowe and these folks were very pleased by the experience.
Most of the trails have been open throughout February, which is key to relieving congestion on various routes during these peak periods. Those opting for the gondola found plenty of room to spread out across the broad expanses of Perry Merrill and Gondolier, while Cliff Trail — and for the more adept, Chin Clip — proved popular choices as well.
On one occasion, The Scribe found himself taking the long slow chairlift journey from the Toll House to the top of the Magic Mile and he was amazed at how many skiers and riders were over on a mostly forgotten sector of the trail network. Testimony, perhaps, to the impact of longer lines at the most popular lifts.
The weekend also saw several interesting stories play out. On Sunday over 200 skiers congregated at the intersection of Toll Toad and Ridgeview to begin the famous dash into town known as the Stowe Derby.
Recent cancellations due to low snow may have impacted the overall number in the field — this would be the first time in three winters that conditions were good enough to permit the route to run into the village — but those on hand were ecstatic about two things: the Toll Road was in great shape for a descent on cross-country skis and mild temperatures and generous amounts of sun and blue sky made for a great day to ski to town.
Even news that skiers would have to remove their skis to cross Route 108 didn’t seem to be a major source of concern. Organizers just called it a transition zone — similar to what goes on in every triathlon. Reports were glowing at the end of the day, which bodes well for the future of an event that traces its roots back to 1945.
THAT WAS ONE STORY of the weekend. The other involved a trip down the Bruce. After starting his Saturday at Big Spruce — no surprise to regular readers who have been treated all winter to tales of Spruce — your Scribe took the Over Easy lift across 108 with the intent of doing a run on the gondola and then working his way to the quad.
One look at a gondola line stretching well up the hill forced a quick change in plan — skate to the quad and brave the lines in order to reach the Octagon in time for morning coffee. The corral was full but the wait not interminable and in no time The Scribe was being conveyed up the hill.
His goal this morning was to make his first descent of the season down the Bruce, that long and winding route from the top of Nosedive down through Ranch Valley. With bright sunshine and plenty of snow in place on the hill, it is hard to find a better route of Mount Mansfield and this run exceeded The Scribe’s expectations.
For the first couple of miles he was totally alone on the route. Finally just above where the Bruce meets the upper reaches of the Mansfield Touring Center, he passed two other skiers and then a party of half a dozen men, women, children and dogs skinning uphill.
The last part of the Bruce takes you on a long easy glide down Timberlane until you finally depart the network’s groomed tracks to cover the final half mile through the woods to the Bruce House and its sanded driveway that reconnects you to the Mountain Road and the nearby Matterhorn.
It was here, perhaps 300-400 yards from that driveway, that The Scribe encountered something he had never before seen in many decades of Bruce descents. No, it was neither a moose nor a browsing deer, it was a Mercedes SUV bogged down right in the middle of the track. “Hmm, that’s different,” thought The Scribe to himself.
Navigating around the vehicle and continuing on another couple of hundred yards, the next thing encountered was a young man with skins on his skis, a backpack and attached to the pack a flat-bladed plastic snow shovel. The conversation was short.
“Is that your car?”
“Yes.”
“Was that a plan or a mistake?”
The kid, who turned out to be a college student from Boston College, really had no explanation for what led him into thinking he could drive up this trail.
He seemed to think that he could dig himself out with that shovel, but The Scribe knew he had no chance to excavate a three-ton vehicle with a toy shovel. To make things worse, The Bruce is a popular late afternoon option that leads skiers and riders to The ‘Horn, so there would be no shortage of witnesses to this dude’s plight.
Word around the hill was that the car was still there at 4 p.m. but that eventually some good Samaritan with a jeep, high ground clearance, killer tires and a chain dragged the offending car back to civilization. The Greeks had a word for this — hubris.
SO, THERE WAS YOUR weekend. Tuesday brought a resumption of ski bum racing with a double race and promises of a snowstorm just around the corner. Double races are a bit of a con job since you get two runs every week, the best to count, the other to discard.
This week both runs counted and Fubar’s Brian Irwin captured a pair of victories — the first over teammate Karl Lipsky and the second at the expense of Race Stock’s Cam Waller. Waller’s teammate Ryan Daniel, Stephanie Abrell of odge Ski Boots and Josh Phelps of Morgans Monsters ran 3-4-5 in race #6, while Abrell and Daniel swapped spots in the second race with Chris Wilcox and Dave Dodge, both skiing for Dodge’s squad, finishing fifth and sixth.
The top results among those women chasing Abrell came from LeeLee Goodson of Sick Puppies, Beth Stram of Miso Fast and Deb Martin of The Whitetails. Team Pigs on Ice dominated telemark results with Pete Hussey an excellent 31st overall in race #6, while Andrew Hampson and Grant Wieler were the fastest in race #7. Bill Lockwood was the snowboard king in both runs.
Post-race celebrating took place at Tres Amigos where a generous taco and fajita spread was eagerly devoured by the crowd of bums. Two teams shared the Smugglers’ Bowl this week as Pigs on Ice — Hussey, Hampson, Wieler and Christine Savell — and Sick Puppies — Jean Drolet, LeeLee and Greg Goodson and Jed Lipsky — were the top teams in races 6 & 7.
The Whitetails — Deb, Mike & Dustin Martin joined by Justin Lind finished second ahead of Ski Essentials — Jeff Siegel, Bob St. Pierre, Harrison Gorham and Jeff Neagle. In the second race, runner-up honors went to Pinnacle-Friends of the Devil led by Steve Sulin, Chris Hoben, Phil McGrory and The Scribe himself.
Women of Winter finished in third with a lineup of Jenny Meigs, Carrie Damp, Nancy Kingman and Tracy Shoor.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.