This past weekend, the U.S. Masters Cross Country Ski Championships were held in conjunction with the Craftsbury Marathon at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Stowe Nordic was well represented, with five women and seven men competing, which was the most the club has had competing in an event.
In Nordic skiing, Masters compete within five-year age groups beginning with class M1 30-34 and the oldest at this event was M11 80-84. Classic technique races were held on Saturday and skate or freestyle races on Sunday. Depending on the day and age class, the distances ranged from 16 to 50 kilometers.
The Stowe Nordic women with class podium finishes were:
• Sarah Graves in class M2 with silver in the 50K classic and a gold in the 33K skate technique.
• Trina Hosmer in class M9 had a gold in the 33K classic and gold in the 16K skate.
• Heather Lavoie had a bronze in the M4 class in the 33K skate.
Among the men:
• Neal Graves in class M2 had a bronze in the 50K classic and silver in the 33K skate.
• Brian Lavoie in the M4 class had a gold in the 50K classic and a sliver in the 33K skate.
Stowe Nordic may not have had the numbers competing that some other local clubs did, but results-wise, it left a pretty big footprint.
Other club members competing in at least one race were Carol Van Dyke, Ann Bushy, Jeremy Huckins, Larry Lackey, Stuart Stevens, Chris Bean and myself.