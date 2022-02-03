If you’ve skied Stowe, I’m sure you’ve noticed it. When you decide to ski the Nose Dive or the top segment of Toll Road, there’s that cleared swath straight ahead of you. It’s above lift-served skiing although you may see tracks where someone has hiked up to ski the short segment. You may have figured this was a remnant of the pre-lift era where you had to earn your turns, but in fact it was cut for the 1951-52 ski season 70 years ago!
Stowe was going to host the U.S. National Championships that season in March. But C.V. Starr and Sepp Ruschp had loftier goals. They wanted to host an international race where the best skiers in the world, not just the U.S., would compete. Ruschp felt that for the level of U.S. ski racing to improve, they needed to race against international competition. National champions in downhill, slalom and combined would be earned by the highest finishing American, but the overall winners would be whoever had the fastest times.
The first hurdle to have a national championship downhill was that it required 2,500 feet of vertical. The Nose Dive, which had hosted many Eastern Championships, needed to add some vertical, so the extension was cleared for the 1951-52 season.
Lyndall Heyer answered correctly that Nose Dive was extended for those 1952 races. I expected somebody to answer that the infamous seven turns were removed. But that wouldn’t be until 1965 in preparation for hosting another international race in 1965-66.
But back to 1952: The Nose Dive wasn’t the only modification Stowe made for the Nationals. A new trail was cut starting with the old S-53 to host the slalom. The name for that new trail was … wait for it … The National.
Another hurdle was how to get international racers to come to the United States and Stowe to race. Mount Mansfield Ski Club historian Mike Leach said, “After the 1952 Olympics, CV Starr got on the phone to Alice Kiaer (women’s ski team manager) and told her he wanted the gold and silver medalist flown (at his expense) to Stowe for the U.S. Nationals. They succeeded in getting three men who medaled, and at least one woman (Andy Mead). I noticed that Madeleine Berthod (SUI) was on the downhill results as a DNF and she did not appear to race in the other events. Trude Beiser-Jochum (AUT), gold in DH, was listed as a DNS.”
The 1952 Nationals would also utilize another first for Stowe and probably in the United States. Races had always been manually timed using multiple stop watches, but Charlie Blauvelt, who oversaw timing, felt these races deserved the latest technology. Consulting with Longines, the decision was made to use an electronic timing system.
Three recognizable Stowe names would play parts in pulling this off. Jed Prouty would install the phone system; Bill Hazelett and Dave Partridge would modify the Longines system to work with an electric eye. Blauvelt said that the system was not functional until the night before the first race. But it worked!
The races were held on March 22-23. The downhill was held on Saturday, which was a perfect weather day affording the spectators a real show. The result sheet for that race estimates there were 20,000 in attendance. But a more accurate estimate was probably in the 8,000-10,000 range. Still, it was a big crowd.
The imported talent did not disappoint. The men’s Olympic medalists, Stein Eriksen, Othmar Schneider and Guttorm Berge, would finish second through fourth in the downhill, but a Canadian would beat them all. Ernie McColloch would win with a time of 2:16.7.
On the women’s side, Vermonters would rule. Andrea Mead Lawrence won with another Rutland racer, Anne Jones, in second, and Stoweite Lena Gale in third.
In typical Vermont fashion, the weather on Sunday for the slalom was foggy with sleet and snow. For the men, the Olympians would prevail with Othmar Schneider winning, Stein Eriksen in second and Guttorm Berge third. Andrea Mead Lawrence would win handily for the women with Lena Gale second and Madi Springer-Miller, also a Stowe skier, third.
The event was a huge success for the Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Stowe. It helped affirm Stowe as a skiing center, particularly a ski racing center. Starr would continue to host American International races in Stowe attracting international competitors until 1960.
•••
We’ll stay in Stowe for this week’s trivia question: In what year did the Stowe Derby start?
Post answers at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.