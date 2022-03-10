I received several responses to my question, “Where’s Little Nell?” after last week’s deadline. Kent Mitchell knew it was Aspen. I’ve known Mitchell for 25 years and never realized he had spent time in Aspen. He was there in the 1960s and rented a room near Aspen Highlands.
Larry Heath was also in Aspen in the 1960s. “After breaking my Achilles on Magnifico Slalom Hill in Aspen in the early 60s, I worked at The Ski Barn repair shop at Little Nell.” Heath stayed in Woody Creek with some of his University of Vermont ski team buddies.
I also heard from Bob Burley who commented on my brief history of alpine ski racing. Burley didn’t have much good to say about slalom. He said for 50-plus years his standard reply about it has been: “Slalom is merely an event invented by an Englishman (Lunn) and improved by an Austrian (Anton Seelos). I do not harbor high expectations!”
Moving on to this week’s trivia — What ski area had a trail named Tourist Trap? — both Bob Lefsetz and Kitty Coppock called it correctly. Coppock said, “A deliciously moguled part of Riva Ridge at Vail. It trapped me years ago, but it became one of my Vail favorites.”
As most people know, Vail was founded by Pete Seibert, a 10th Mountain Division veteran. During training for WWII at nearby Camp Hale, Seibert and other 10th Mountain members skied the terrain and recognized its potential for a ski area, particularly the Back Bowls, which have become Vail’s trademark. That potential would not be realized until 1962 when Vail first opened.
Riva Ridge in Italy was the site of the 10th Mountain Division’s greatest victory in the war so the longest of the original trails at Vail was named for that battle. In my memory, I thought the trail was intermediate except for one steeper pitch that Coppock described. The current trail map shows it as expert.
The Tourist Trap segment actually earned its name before it had even been skied. While the trail was being cut, someone commented that the segment would be a real “tourist trap” and the name stuck.
Originally this week’s column was going to be about a trip to Vail 50 years ago, but a post from the Colorado Snowsports Museum sent me in a slightly different direction — old Vail watering holes.
I was surprised how many I had patronized, and they triggered some great memories.
One place was The Slope, located at the head of Bridge Street, near the base of the original Vail gondola. It was a combination theater and bar. They showed non-stop ski movies and cartoons. There were no seats.
The ramped floor had cushioned rows that you reclined against. So, in effect, you were almost lying down. After a hard day skiing and a couple of drinks, standing up was difficult! The bar’s most popular cartoon was the animated version of Lenny Bruce’s “Thank you, Masked Man” routine. (You can find it on YouTube.)
Coppock says her favorite après-ski bar in Vail was Los Amigos. Like The Slope, it was located at the head of Bridge Street. I really enjoyed the brunch at Los Amigos.
My favorite bar was Donovan’s Copper Bar. The Colorado Snowsports Museum article described it as a place “where you might find President Gerald R. Ford at one end of the bar and one of Vail’s town drunks at the other.” I never saw Ford, but the place was always crowded so he might have been there.
Beers and hot dogs were cheap — three for a buck. One Saint Patrick’s Day I don’t think I ever paid for a beer. There was a human bucket brigade passing along green beers and you just took one as it came by.
Across Bridge Street was the Red Lion, which had good entertainment in the evenings. I remember seeing an acoustic folk duo named Banks and Shane. They alternated songs with shots provided by the audience. They had a whole box of guitar strings on a table and they almost went through all of them.
Alcohol and strumming a guitar don’t always mix.
One of my favorites is still in operation. Bart & Yeti’s, located in the Lionshead section of Vail, was named for the two dogs that were regulars at the bar. OK, their owners were the regulars, but the dogs came with them. If you’re in Vail, be sure to check it out.
•••
This week’s trivia question takes heads slightly away from skiing: When was Amazon founded?
Post your answer retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
