Kim Brown

By all accounts the winter in Stowe is dying hard. A season that started very slowly without the usual late October or early November snowstorm continues here in the first week of April to deliver quality skiing. Whether it be the quintessential T-shirts and shorts day with bluebird skies or 3-4 inches of fresh, though moist, snow, to reward the early birds waiting for first chair, the final two weeks of lift service should deliver some very enjoyable days on the hill. As a recent text coming your scribe’s way pointed out, left side of the Starr headwall is awesome — all snow, no rocks.

Your scribe, however, is far away from Stowe for this final portion of the 2022-23 season. While there is an outside chance that if he really keeps his foot to the pedal, he may be home in time for closing day, scheduled for April 16, but if not, he will have to be content with final runs enjoyed in New Mexico at Taos Ski Valley and Ski Santa Fe.

