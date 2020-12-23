Here it is a month into the ski season, and it is clear to everyone that something is way out of whack in these parts. Identifying the problem might seem easy. What else could it be other than the massive indignities imposed on the resident ski and snowboard population by the pandemic?
Reservations to ski, who ever heard of such a thing?
Mask wearing has made it nearly impossible from afar to identify your friends.
Mid-morning social scene at the Octagon — fuggedaboutit! It is like a ghost town in there.
All good suggestions but not what your scribe has in mind. No, what is totally out of whack is that there has been no real dump to distract or entertain the locals. Instead, the ultimate indignity is that there was a massive snowstorm last week and it dumped over 3 feet of snow in places like Reading, Vt. Two feet fell in Pennsylvania. New Yorkers were hunting down shovels to excavate their vehicles from snowbanks.
For years The Scribe has been ragging on the southern end of the brave little state — you know … “There’s Vermont and then there’s Southern Vermont.” Guess what folks? Southern Vermont got the massive dump while northern Vermont got diddly squat. Can you imagine this — locals were jumping in their rigs and heading off to Okemo or even Sunapee to use their Epic passes in the southern resorts.
Thank god, however, for a week of cold weather. Mother Nature may not have delivered a storm to the north yet but at least the temperatures dipped well below zero and the mountain operations crews made some serious headway on getting some new terrain open. The week’s major focus was Spruce Peak. Guns were roaring along Smugglers’ and East Run. The slalom and competition hills got new cover. West Slope now has a pile along the edge that is 10 feet thick. And the long process of getting Main Street ready for skiers and riders even without the intervention of the snow gods has begun.
With so much terrain still closed, the incentive for long ski days remains questionable for The Scribe. Four or five laps on the mountain seems to be about all that he is game for. Talking to friends on the hill, from a socially safe distance naturally, that seems to be what most locals are doing.
It hasn’t been about the conditions because, by and large, the snow surface has remained pretty good. Occasionally hard in spots, but soft has been the more apt description as nightly grooming and a few small dustings of snow have kept things fun. Plus, limits on uphill riding capacity has definitely thinned out downhill traffic, which is always good with limited trail options.
Saturday did prove to be among the better ski days of the still young season. The afore-mentioned cold temperatures allowed the resort to begin running the Sunny Spruce quad for the first time this year. The Scribe had parked in the ski club lot, which seems to be slowly attracting more skiers and riders.
Hoofing up to the top of Easy Street, which at 8:45 a.m. is still mostly corduroy, he had a nice run down in the sunshine. The fan guns were spraying out copious quantities of cold fresh snow and he slid out to the skier’s right of the guns and worked his way down ridge after ridge of the snow whales. With about an inch of soft snow on a dense but totally carve-able surface, it was pretty sweet skiing.
The earning morning plan had been to take the Over Easy gondola to the other side and join the Saturday morning crowd, but when your scribe noticed that the Sunny Spruce lift was spinning, but sans riders, he decided to hang around. He did one more lap on the Meadows chair and then went down to the lower corral to see how soon the lifties would be loading skiers.
He learned that the lift would open in less than five minutes. Next thing you know, your scribe was headed up. As a bonus, he was able to say he was the first non-mountain company rider on that chair for 2020-21. OK, not a big thing as far as bragging rights go, but it was nice to ride up in the sunshine knowing that a fresh surface on Side Street was the reward at the top.
The skiing on Side Street was fun. A bit crisp in places because it is never easy to produce that perfect surface the day after the guns are shut off, but still good skiing to be had. Your scribe, soon joined by Ms. Scribe, did six laps up the newly opened lift. Each run got a little better as more and more skiers and riders came down the trail, each passage doing a bit to break up the small chunks.
What made these runs really fun was being able to finish each run next to the guns running on the lower part of Spruce. It wasn’t powder skiing but it was a very pleasant way to work one’s way back to the chair. In the end, The Scribe managed to do three rides on the Meadows alongside the six trips up Sunny Spruce and it almost felt like a ski day instead of a quick morning jaunt.
This weekend’s skiing came to a close on Sunday after a few hours spent enjoying the longer runs across the way on Mansfield. The gondola was the more popular lift, which came as no surprise. The limits imposed on riders have stretched out wait times to somewhere in the neighborhood of 15-20 minutes.
After starting his Mansfield morning with a run down Perry Merrill, The Scribe decided to head over to the quad, and if that line looked to be long, continue over to the triple.
It turned out that there were far more skiers and snowboarders using the gondola than the quad, so wait times were not much over 5-10 minutes. Three round trips produced good runs down Centerline, T-Line, Jake’s Ride and various other pieces of the open trails available.
Again, the surfaces were pretty good, though a few pebbles here and there provided evidence that the snowpack produced by the snowmakers has not yet hit mid-winter depths. Most of these runs are in very respectable shape considering the limited windows of opportunity for high-quality snow production.
This is the final week before the holiday crowds arrive so it would be nice if a bunch of cold nights were in the forecast. Or even better yet, if rumors of a big storm were swirling about. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case.
However, one of your scribe’s most reliable sources posted out there in Fernie, B.C. — Gary “Hunter” Tomlinson — reports that a big storm is headed their way. Perhaps it will move swiftly across the cold northern plains to us.
Now wouldn’t that be a nice surprise.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
