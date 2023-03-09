Kim Brown

When one looks at the long arc of winter in northern Vermont, March can be counted on to be the best part of the season for both snowpack and weather. The days are getting longer, which means sun on the Front Four well past noon, conditions throughout the trail network and into the woods are often at their zenith for both depth and quality and — best of all — the arctic temperatures of January are rarely found in spring.

Gauging the quality of the skiing and riding at the resort right now, it very much appears that this year’s spring skiing should be just as good as usual. This is a welcome departure from a season that has had more than its share of challenges ranging from a slow start, stretches of warm and wet weather and an absence of the mega snow dump that often separates the good season from the great season.

