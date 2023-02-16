Kim Brown

Someone suggested early this week that perhaps Mother Nature is planning to skip March entirely and head right into April. On Sunny Spruce Monday morning it certainly felt that way. Bright sunshine brought the patrollers out of their Spruce shelter to bask in weather. Speaking of which, the so-called Valentine Day’s miracle snowstorm of a few years back has never seemed farther away.

Good skiing was still available on the Smugglers’ Trail but Whirlaway was closed off, which, in essence, also took Spruce Line out of circulation. Riding the Sensation, Spruce Line looked very skiable but with Whirlaway shut off, it meant there was no viable exit off the trail. Sterling was very pleasant on Sunday morning, but it was obvious that with only natural cover, that the stretch below Cross Cut 3, with as much brown snow as white, was not going to be able to stay open for much longer

