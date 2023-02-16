Someone suggested early this week that perhaps Mother Nature is planning to skip March entirely and head right into April. On Sunny Spruce Monday morning it certainly felt that way. Bright sunshine brought the patrollers out of their Spruce shelter to bask in weather. Speaking of which, the so-called Valentine Day’s miracle snowstorm of a few years back has never seemed farther away.
Good skiing was still available on the Smugglers’ Trail but Whirlaway was closed off, which, in essence, also took Spruce Line out of circulation. Riding the Sensation, Spruce Line looked very skiable but with Whirlaway shut off, it meant there was no viable exit off the trail. Sterling was very pleasant on Sunday morning, but it was obvious that with only natural cover, that the stretch below Cross Cut 3, with as much brown snow as white, was not going to be able to stay open for much longer
Word came this weekend that the resort was laying off snowmakers and part-time groomers or at the very least moving them into new winter jobs. If those whisperings are true, what you see is what you got for snowpack. The timing is not far off from past years when in mid-February snowmaking operations tended to shift into what is euphemistically referred to as “maintenance” mode.
Somehow, this winter feels different. Even though The Scribe has spent precious little time over on Mansfield this winter, no one has described the presence of large whalebacks or moon bumps on mid-national. In fact, the question could be posed, were the guns on National ever fired up?
Beyond any question, it has been a challenging year for mountain operations staff. Too many warm days, too many mild nights and a couple of poorly timed rainstorms have all teamed up to limit snowmaking efforts. Yet it seems like a stretch to think that this year’s ski season will run into mid-April as it traditionally does — unless of course the snow gods choose to smile on northern Vermont. Could happen but nothing in the near term indicates that the likelihood of big February and or March storms is great.
For The Scribe, however, he will say that the last few days have yielded up some very good conditions on the mountain. For the first time since the week before Christmas when he ventured one tentative trip down Toll Road, he returned to Mansfield as the balky ankle that has been plaguing him for two months seems at last to be on the mend.
He got a relatively early seat on the Quad on what was shaping up as a bluebird morning and found his way to a couple inches of nice light snow overlaying the previous evening’s grooming efforts. Out in front of the still arriving crowd he managed two semi-solitary descents off the top.
He also finally took his inaugural ride up the Sunrise six-pack chair. Your scribe began skiing in Stowe back in 1952. By his count which may or not be completely accurate this was a milestone of sorts, marking the 25th different lift he has ridden at the resort. His memory reveals the following list — two rope tows, three T-bars, two gondolas, two Big Spruce chairs, two Sunny Spruce chairlifts, three on Easy Street, the Adventure Triple, two magic carpets, five Mansfield chairlifts, two chairlifts running to the elevation of the old Christiana Shelter and who could forget the 18-minute ride up on the Toll House chair!
Speaking of the latter, maybe if Spruce Peak Realty gets around to developing a few of the house sites alongside Easy Mile that were in the original master plan, mostly permitted under the watch of Hank Lunde, they could be inveigled into helping fund a new lift at the Toll House. That and a couple of new trails might be a nice addition. In the current economic climate of life within a Vail Corporation that must be feeling the pinch of rising interest rates, The Scribe is not holding his breath on future expansion.
Ski bum races
Despite a very modest snowfall overnight on Monday, the ski bums unfortunately were unable to return to the race hill after warm conditions left the hill in unstable condition for racing. With next week not on the schedule because of the President’s Week crowds, it would appear that the next race will not be held until Feb. 28. No word yet from the club as to whether that edition will be a so-called “Double Race.”
No word yet either on the situation with the upcoming Stowe Derby, which is scheduled to be held on Feb. 26. The Toll Road portion, which really is the greatest attraction of the Derby, should be fine on snowpack but getting into town maybe iffy since unfortunately some warm weather is in the forecast. Here’s hoping that if the course to town doesn’t work, that the organizers opt for a lap up through the Mansfield network.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
(0) comments
