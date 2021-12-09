These days, it is a bit challenging to feel highly optimistic about the weather, due in no small part to concerns about climate change and its impact on winter. When you live in northern Vermont and one of the prime reasons to be here is to enjoy a wide variety of winter recreational activities — and watching Sunday Patriots games is not included on this list — any perceived threats to snowfall and cold temperatures are a source of concern. The past seven days are a microcosm of what may be in store as the winter progresses.
On the positive side, it has been snowing. OK, so no big dumps yet to get the local stoke going, but lots of smaller snowfalls. A couple of inches here, three or four inches there, all combine to improve the quality and depth of the snowpack. A quick check of the snow depths as measured at the WCAX snow stake alongside upper Toll Road revealed that right now the snowpack is measuring at 20 inches, a few inches above normal for this time of year.
Things are dusted in white around town. Not much in the way of snowbanks alongside the road but at the very least, the landscape looks like it should in early December.
On the flipside is that there were not one, but two bouts of precipitation best described using the dreaded “R” word. These were not devastating.
In fact, a case can be made those small amounts of rain help firm up the snowpack, what is known to patrollers and mountain operations people as base building. PR people — and quite a few others — would call this “good spin.”
But skiers and riders would rather a big snowstorm and leave base building to Mother Nature and another time.
Despite a bit of angst on this topic, skiers and riders saw a dramatic improvement in the quantity and quality of terrain that opened last week. From opening day through the first week of lift service, three routes off the upper mountain were available — Ridgeview, upper Lord (a.k.a. Panic Alley) and Centerline. At mid-mountain everyone funneled into North Slope.
That congestion has now been relieved.
•••
A stretch of cold nights gave beleaguered snowmakers an opportunity to blanket the entire East Ridge in one fell swoop. Sunrise opened and as a testament to the impact of natural snow, Toll Road is open as well. Once you get further down the hill, there are a more choices — T-Line, Jake’s Ride, Standard and Tyro. Crossover can take you all the way to the Gondola, and the very bottom of Liftline and Sepp’s Run are now skiable.
More good news is on the horizon. On Sunday the snow guns were delivering new snow to Houghton’s, a modest section of lower Liftline and to the top section of Sepp’s.
How would you access this terrain, legally so to speak, one might ask? Well, with a good range of cold temperatures in the forecast, the guns will soon be hammering Nose Dive from the very top all the way down to Crossover. This is a big trail, and it takes time to get it covered, but perhaps by late week it will be ready for riding.
Next on the list is likely to be Perry Merrill, which is critical to getting the Gondola into operation. This past weekend crowding was noticeable in the Quad corral. OK, it wasn’t like last winter where the restriction of chair occupancy to two riders rather than four really had an impact, but on Sunday your scribe was encountering his first real wait to get a chair.
The delays weren’t bad, probably under 10 minutes, but after eight days of skiing right onto the lift it served as notice of things to come once the holiday season arrives.
•••
Back to the subject of snowmaking. It is obvious that one place where the resort is being significantly impacted by the tightness of the local labor market is in beefing up snowmaking staff numbers. This is a very tough job under the best of circumstances. The hours are long and working on steep, often icy surfaces at night with winds howling and the mercury registering readings in the teens or lower can tax the willpower of even the most dedicated snowmakers.
Being sorely understaffed only makes it worse. 24/7 has been the mantra for mountain operations but it appears that the guns may simply have to shut down during certain periods simply to preserve the health and well-being of the crews. This is certainly not Stowe/Vail trying to save money as a few cynics have already suggested.
Snow surface is the lifeblood of a ski resort. As Chuck Hughes, chief of race for the Killington Cup, observed about prepping Superstar during the run up to the recent World Cup, “If there is no dance floor, then there ain’t no dance.”
Ditto for getting max terrain open in Stowe.
•••
One final observation from The Scribe this week. The uphill crew continues to leave its mark on Mansfield and Big Spruce. At six a.m. or even earlier, the cars emerge from the darkness to cluster in several of the resort’s parking lots. Skiers slip the skins onto their skis to get ready for the uphill slog. Snowboarders hang their boards off backpacks, and everyone takes off, intent on reaching the top before the resort’s daily operations begin.
It is not an easy thing, to hike up 2,000 or more vertical feet to reach the top of trails like Perry Merrill or Nose Dive or Liftline. But the reward is tangible, a run down mostly virgin surfaces with only a scattering of other skiers or riders on hand.
At the bottom the dawn patrol comes back together for a moment, perhaps to share a story or two and then head back down the Mountain Road to get ready for the workday. Ghosts on skis or boards to most of the lift riding crowd.
Just under three more weeks until the holiday madness begins for real. Time for snowmakers to work their magic, time for the snow gods to deliver a signature storm of the sort that can make December conditions a real highlight of the long winter ahead and a chance for locals to start putting together their ski bum race teams in anticipation of the first Tuesday in January when the popular local series will return after a year’s hiatus.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
