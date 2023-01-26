This past week has certainly been the best of the year so far. The explanation is a simple one. It snowed again, and if the weather forecast is believed, it will snow some more. A coating of white has morphed into a blanket of white. The trail count is slowly expanding and with a bit more aid from the snow gods, perhaps the rest of the trails will finally be open.
Continuing to have only limited access to the hill as his balky ankle still is problematic, your scribe is dependent for updates mostly on the reports of others. In querying those who skied or rode the mountain on Saturday, they claimed a snowfall of perhaps 9” — not epic by any stretch but enough to make a positive impact. For the first time this winter, Chin Clip was open to all as was Waterfall. Over at Big Spruce, skiers and riders on the Sensation chair found Sterling no longer had a rope across the entrance.
This past Sunday, The Scribe was working a U12 combination event on the slalom hill. In his customary role as chief gate judge, he took six laps on the Sunny Spruce Quad. It may not sound like much, but it was the most vertical he has logged since his fall on Dec. 2. The skiing on a perfectly groomed layer of fresh snow was effortless and encouraging. During one of those laps on the Sunny Spruce chair, he also received a firsthand report from a longtime friend on conditions across the way at Mansfield on certain not yet open trails. Okay, okay, The Scribe knows that in official circles, reporting on bandit adventures is frowned upon, but the anonymous bandit reported that “Starr is close, Goat is close and Lookout, well Lookout was really good.” It seems that if this rumored storm brings a fresh coat of white to Mansfield all those double-black diamond routes might be finally opened.
It is also worth noting that the runs that bring you back to the Toll House area are in the best shape of the season. Without getting into the pros and cons of parking policies, if you choose to park at the Toll House, that run back to your car can be a particularly good one.
Your Scribe spent a bit of time browsing Matt Perilla’s website devoted to the famed Mount Mansfield-WCAX snow stake. With the recent snowfalls, the depth at the stake has reached 30 inches. That is still below average but 30” generally indicates enough depth to start cautiously exploring some of the gladed terrain — though prudence dictates that “less” steep is safer than “more” steep. Looking back at last year’s winter, the snow depths of 2022-23 are similar, and February a year ago saw enough fresh snow to generate those horrific traffic snarls. Snowfall is also on par with the first two and a half months of 2019-20 when the conditions got good with the snowpack hitting 80” at its peak. Of course, there was also that business of the pandemic shutting down all the lift service.
This Tuesday brought the second chapter of the Ski Bum Race Series and again 25 teams and a hundred racers showed up for their two cracks at the racecourse. This week the venue was the Slalom Hill, preferred by most of the crowd over the Competition Hill. Surprise, surprise, after one run was in the books, a rumor circulated that the leader was not the unbeaten weekly king, Dustin Martin of Pinnacle. It was said that the fastest first run had been turned in by Plate de Racestock’s Zach Mooney.
Energized by this news, Martin returned for a second run and his time of 23.65 put him back on top by a comfortable margin. Mooney held onto second followed by the amazing Shaun Rowe of Fubar, Nate Hazard of Metropolitan Music and Chris Steven of SO Slo. The best woman on the day was Megan Papineau of Ski Essentials who just squeaked past Morgan’s Monster, Devon Laidman. That duo ranked 21st and 22nd in the results with LeeLee Goodson of Sick Puppies 25th and Jocelyn Lysik of Forerunners in 29th place. Bill Lockwood of Bottom Notch O’s turned in the best time by a snowboarder with Met Music’s Ollie Fosterfell next quickest on a board. Christine Savell of Elementality topped the ranks of female riders and her teammate Pete Hussey as always was the fastest telemark skier.
Team results were announced, and this week the Smuggler’s Bowl was won by We Be Clubbin’ — Lou Grove, Mike Harger, Nelson Summer and Abigail Pierce. True Gnar – Steve Burnett, Mack Goller, Rachel Havender and Rose Kelly — finished in second. Third place went to Trattoria La Festa with Alan Kovacs, Carlos Serrano, Steve Edwards and Bob Marks.
One last tale from the party came from Mike Martin. He and another of the ski bums were removing their skis at the edge of the Spruce Plaza when a skier came lickety-split between them and made it about 12 feet onto the cobblestones. Ski bottoms and cobblestones are not a good match. The skier wound up in a heap — luckily dinged but not damaged. Stowe’s skiers come in all shapes, sizes, levels of ability and judgement.
Zach Mooney of Plate de Racestock. Shaun Rowe and Karl Lipski of FUBAR ran in third and 6th sandwiched around two other Plate skiers — Ryan Daniel and Jason Krupsky. Topping the list of fastest women were newcomer Devon Laidman of Morgan’s Monsters in 18th place trailed by Sick Puppies’ Leelee Goodson in 22nd, Megan Papineau of Ski Essentials and Alex Welter of Fourruners. Pete Hussey of tElementality was fastest on telemark gear and Ric Cavillo of Bottom Notch O’s just edged teammate Bill Lockwood as the fastest rider on a snowboard. Following a fine opening segment of racing.
The Smuggler’s Bowl was captured by the quartet named Pinnacle-Whitetails — Dustin and Mike Martin and Alison and Spencer Brown. Second place went to Trattoria La Festa — Alan Kovacs, Bob Marks, Stephen Edwards and Peter Penndorf while the third spot on the podium went to Morgan’s Monsters — Bill Chilton, Damon Kinzie Jefferson Lawler and Devon Laidman.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.
