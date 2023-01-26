Kim Brown

This past week has certainly been the best of the year so far. The explanation is a simple one. It snowed again, and if the weather forecast is believed, it will snow some more. A coating of white has morphed into a blanket of white. The trail count is slowly expanding and with a bit more aid from the snow gods, perhaps the rest of the trails will finally be open.

Continuing to have only limited access to the hill as his balky ankle still is problematic, your scribe is dependent for updates mostly on the reports of others. In querying those who skied or rode the mountain on Saturday, they claimed a snowfall of perhaps 9” — not epic by any stretch but enough to make a positive impact. For the first time this winter, Chin Clip was open to all as was Waterfall. Over at Big Spruce, skiers and riders on the Sensation chair found Sterling no longer had a rope across the entrance.

