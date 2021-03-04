Spring hasn’t quite sprung — single digit temperature readings early this week provide testimony that it’s still March.
Previously firm natural snow surfaces have gone from a modest reading on the Mohs scale — a widely recognized gauge of hardness — to a bit closer to the blue zone. But that’s OK, March brings longer periods of sun and sun will eventually lead to corn snow. March is also a big snow month, and either way, there remain plenty of good prospects for some fine skiing and riding.
Much of last week delivered good skiing. There were small amounts of snow, and unfortunately, some of that precipitation was a bit on the damp side. Not really sleet or slush, but suffice to say, the moisture content was a bit more than locals hoped for.
The Scribe, who has been buried with design work for much of the winter, did not sneak away from the office until the weekend, and he was not disappointed by the skiing on Saturday morning. Knowing full well how busy things would be, even at 7:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Quad, it was back to Big Spruce for a 9 o’clock start.
If one’s goal is half a dozen laps, Big Spruce fits the formula perfectly. Main Street is groomed without fail, night after night, and Sensation early birds can rely on the night’s groomer to provide perfect corduroy. Your scribe was not disappointed on this opening cruise.
Spruce Line was next, at least the top half that is generally open. The top looks ugly enough from the lift to discourage most of those on hand, but a careful traverse across from the gate yields a route on skier’s left that is free from most obstacles.
Following in rapid succession were Sterling — all two miles of mostly undisturbed corduroy— Whirlaway, which is a good deal better than those aware of its myriad bands of ledge might anticipate, and then onto Smuggler’s. On this morning, joined by skiing friends John MacLaughlin and buddy Dan, the trio hiked up to the very top where the old double chair once terminated and skied Smugg’s all the way to the bottom of Little Spruce.
This turns into a nice 2,000-foot vertical descent. The morning finished up with a return by the Sunny Spruce quad to Big Spruce and adieu to J & D as The Scribe headed home.
•••
Sunday was a bit dicier. Early Sunday tends to be quiet at the Mansfield Quad, so at 7:40. The Scribe was in a line of modest length waiting for that first ride up. He noticed, however, that chairs weren’t yet occupied, and inquiries to the lift line shepherds revealed that opening was pushed back to 8 a.m. thanks to some gnarly precipitation in the middle of the night. So be it … a just reward for that early morning appearance.
Eventually the rope dropped and up everyone went. It proved better than The Scribe expected. Everything steep was shut down, but over on the East Ridge, Sunrise proved to be soft and nicely groomed. Interestingly, up above 3,000 foot of elevation it really hadn’t rained.
The Scribe did one more lap on the Quad — to no one’s surprise the length of the wait increased substantially in one run’s time. Another run down Ridgeview and Sunrise and then he picked up Toll Road and worked his way all the way down to the base of the Toll House Double and timed it so he was the first one on. Fifteen minutes later, he was on Tyro headed back to the car.
Because, more small ski areas beckoned.
•••
The Scribe’s tour of small areas continues to be fascinating. Next week’s column will feature descriptions of first visits to Vermont’s backyard areas, of which there are well over 20! Who knew? This week, however, the narrative takes loyal readers to Cochran’s, the Ford T-bird of quintessential small areas, then on to Lyndon Outing Club and a couple whose existence is unknown to most skiers.
Cochran’s is the ski capital of Chittenden County. Sorry Bolton, but it just has to be this way. No other place can boast of 10 U.S. Ski Team racers — six of whom can display Olympic regalia from half a dozen different sets of Winter Games. But Cochran’s is all about kids, and in a pandemic year they are hear in greater numbers than ever.
Your scribe drove over after a day’s work. It was snowing gently and the soft quality of the warm lights bathing three immaculately groomed runs was magical. A few youngsters were still training slalom and a handful of other skiers and riders were making runs off to either side.
The Scribe had to settle for laps on the T-bar, but in the last hours of the operating day, the snow remained just about perfect.
•••
If you talk to people who have spent much of their lives skiing in Vermont you will find an awful lot of them have skied Lyndon Outing Club. This should not come as a surprise because the L.O.C., as locals refer to it, has been pulling people up the hill and pushing them down since 1937. Half a dozen laps — starting first on the rope tow and then the T-bar — couldn’t have been more peaceful.
Your scribe got a late start and most of the locals were long gone. Many of you will remember Shawshank Redemption, a fine movie where Red says to Andy, “Hope is a good thing.” In that same vein — remember that thought — having a fine old hill to yourself is a good thing. Burke Mountain is not very far away and soon enough Lyndon kids wind up at Burke, but none of them ever forget the fun of the days and nights spent with friends ripping up and down these slopes.
•••
One of the amazing byproducts of this quest to try to ski everywhere in Vermont is that you start learning of places where no one knows there’s a tow. Vermont Tech, Randolph Center, has a tow and a set of lights. It operates Monday and Wednesday evenings for the college kids on campus. It is not open to the public, but The Scribe was able to arrange an invite.
So, on a Monday night alone on a hill with seven college kids on sleds and two inches of fresh snow, The Scribe took five fast laps and the only tracks he found on a powdery surface were his own. Watching these students try to ride a plastic sled all the way to the top of a 500-foot rope tow running at 15 mph was worth the trip on its own.
The best of this bunch, though, had to be Harrington Hill in South Strafford. The 8-mile drive up Route 132 from exit 2 in Sharon, with bright sunshine and truly breathtaking snow-covered high meadows, was worth the trip by itself. And, then you get to sleepy South Strafford. You park behind the town hall, getting the last space available, walk 150 yards across a meadow and there’s Harrington Hill. The spot was like Eden.
Skiing came to this hill, or perhaps more accurately a tow came to this hill five or six decades ago and it’s still going stronger than ever: A full parking lot, the slopes dotted with kids, parents and the odd skier like your scribe just wanting to have a bit of fun. A rope tow rapidly delivers you to the top of a tree-covered knoll with an expansive view of the hills and mountain ridges that surround this secluded spot. Down below are classic white church spires and 19th-century houses. Sorry folks, you aren’t going to find a place like this too often.
The snow is all natural and the only grooming here is by snowmobile, but the slopes were in good shape. Lots of small jumps had been put together by the kids who ski, leap and ride here — lap after lap. You can do 50 laps in an hour. It is all-volunteer and everyone was friendly.
Cabot, who was running the rope tow that afternoon, told The Scribe that the volunteers had replaced the tow rope this past fall. “You see, we graze cows out here in the summer and they love rubbing up against the rope — if you know cows, they are always looking for a place to scratch an itch. It takes a toll on the rope and, well, it was getting kind of frayed, so we fixed it.”
Now that’s a different kind of tale for ski area maintenance folks.
There is day skiing and night skiing and one other benefit that lots of Stowe skiers raised in the railroad capital of Vermont still fondly recall. You could ski off the back side in the dark, through the woods and ski all the way down to your neighborhood. How cool is that? Kids still do it.
Three days into the Vermont ski adventure your scribe’s total out of pocket for these three days, including tickets and donations, stands at $47. Big thrills, cheap dollars.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.