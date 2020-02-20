One day last week I was riding up the gondola in Stowe. The fellow across for me had a patch that proclaimed him to be an 85+ Club member. I complimented him on being a true Retro-Skier and a conversation ensued. He was Frank Davis from Madison, N.H.
Many people wouldn’t know where Madison is, but I grew up in Albany, N.H., which borders Madison. Both towns are just south of Conway.
We found that we had both been Mount Whittier skiers. I’ve written about the now-defunct Whittier ski area in the past. We shared memories of some of the challenges that Whittier offered.
He was a Saint Michael’s graduate and, of course, I taught there. Granted, he graduated in the 1950s so there were quite a few years between our times at Saint Mike’s. This was one of those small world experiences where you meet a stranger only to find out that you have way more in common than you could have ever expected. Ski on, Frank!
Back in January I showed a home movie of a ski trip I took with a group of friends in 1974. It reminded me of what was happening here in the United States independent of skiing, which did affect the way we planned the trip.
In October 1973, OPEC announced an oil embargo that significantly impacted the United States. Gas prices shot up and there were fuel shortages. Gas stations began limiting how much gas you could purchase at a time. Some states went to schemes such as even-numbered license plates could buy gas on even-numbered days. There were gas lines,even here in Vermont.
In January 1974 the U.S. lowered the maximum speed limit to 55 mph and put Daylight Savings Time back in effect as ways to reduce fuel consumption. By February, AAA reported that 20 percent of the gas stations in the U.S. had no gas.
That year, 10 would go on a ski trip and our primary destination was Sun Valley, Idaho. However, it was going to be a two-week trip and we wanted to visit a few other resorts as well. So how do we get 10 people around in a gas-constrained environment? The plan became to fly into Salt Lake City, stay in the city for a few days, and use public transportation to ski Snowbird and Alta. Then we would rent a van that would hold all of us and drive up to Sun Valley, andthen cruise over to Jackson Hole for a couple days before heading back to Salt Lake.
One of the fellows on the trip, who will remain nameless, knew a guy who knew a guy who could get us a deal on a van. When it came time to head for Sun Valley, we picked up the van and somehow it fit 10 people, their luggage, and ski bags. One person did have to sit on some luggage between the front two seats facing backwards, but we rotated through that position.
Off we went to Sun Valley. Well, actually Ogden, Utah, where the van died. With the help of a local mechanic, the points and plugs were changed and we were back on the road.
The group consisted of friends and friends-of-friends. In other words, we didn’t all know each other. After a few hours in the packed van we knew everybody a lot better … or worse, as the case may be.
We had a great time skiing Sun Valley, including some great powder, which Sun Valley isn’t necessarily known for. We also got to say we saw Steve McQueen, who was apparently a Sun Valley regular.
Sun Valley is the oldest “built for skiing” resort in the United States. Built by railroad magnate Averell Harriman in 1936, Sun Valley was where the first chairlift was installed. It remains an independent ski resort outside the Vail and Alterra domains, though your Epic pass is good for a couple days there. The primary mountain is Baldy, so named because it was the only mountain in the vicinity that had trees on it.
In keeping with his railroad roots, Harriman built an on-mountain restaurant in 1939 and called it the Roundhouse.
Deedle Kiley identified Sun Valley as the ski area with the Roundhouse. He actually will be heading to Sun Valley next week. He also says that he thinks the Holding family, who are the current owners of Sun Valley, routed the relatively new (2009) gondola so that their non-skiing friends could eat at the Roundhouse.
I also heard from Bill Kornrumpf who says that Solitude ski area in Utah has a Roundhouse restaurant. That will teach me to make sure my trivia questions have a unique answer. I have been to Solitude and don’t remember anything called the Roundhouse, but sure enough, there is one.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.