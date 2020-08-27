There will be no World Cup ski racing in Killington this Thanksgiving.
Both the men’s and women’s North American leg of the 2020-21 World Cup season will take place in Europe due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FIS — the body that governs international ski racing — national ski associations and local organizing committees in Canada and the U.S. announced the news Thursday, Aug. 20. Traditionally, the tour comes to North America in late November and early December.
For the women, this cancels the Killington Cup, giant slalom and slalom events on Nov. 28-29, and a speed week in Lake Louise, Alberta Dec. 1-6. The men’s speed weekend in Lake Louise, Nov. 25-29, and both speed and tech events in Beaver Creek, Colo., Dec. 1-6, will head across the pond.
The FIS Alpine World Cup will return to North America for the 2021-22 season.
“Our objective is to carry out a full World Cup competition program, protecting the health and welfare of all participants to the best extent possible,” according to a FIS press release.
Ski officials say the cancellation of the North American races early in the season allows FIS to concentrate on athlete safety, reduce travel, and provide competitors with a detailed competition calendar.
New race calendars, with specifics on the rescheduled North American alpine events, will be approved in late September.
Tentative sites include two events for the men in Val d’Isere. The women’s tour will add a downhill to its traditional weekend in St. Moritz on Dec. 5-7, and a two-race technical weekend will take place in Courchevel in France.
The World Cup season kicks off in Soelden, Austria Oct. 17-18 for the traditional giant slaloms on the Rettenbach Glacier.
