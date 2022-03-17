Every once in a while, the promised storm not only arrives but delivers even more fresh snow than projected. Such was the case with the snow that blanketed the hill this past weekend. Six to 12 inches was a popular number appearing on cellphones around this region. Snow was expected to start falling shortly after Friday midnight and continue well into Saturday. Anticipating a nice overnight accumulation, The Scribe opted for an earlier start to his morning routine then is usually the case.
Unfortunately, by 6 a.m. the next morning, he had not yet heard that comforting sound of the town snowplow scraping the asphalt surface of Howard Avenue in Waterbury Center. Moving into the kitchen, he turned on the driveway light, which in the gloom of dawn, revealed only the most modest coating of fresh snowflakes on the cars.
Coffee, toast and oatmeal come next in the normal course of morning activities. A few minutes elapsed and another glance out the window revealed a pleasing turn of events. Snow was now falling heavily, the town plow was detected and the cars had more than a couple of inches coating them. It was time to head for the hill.
Getting to the mountain these days can be challenging. Everyone is now leaving earlier to beat the traffic, but since everyone else is doing the same thing, how’s that working for you? Saturday morning was OK with a transit time of 45 minutes and an arrival before the lifts started turning. It was all worth it once The Scribe reached the top of the Quad, with 4 to 5 inches and more coming. The groomers had done most of their work before the snow arrived so trails like Hayride had a nice flat surface under the fresh powder.
A bunch of runs followed. The lines were not yet too long since much of the crowd was still in their cars. By late morning the snow was up over boot-top depth and still falling.
After half a dozen laps on the mountain, your scribe jumped across on the Over Easy to sample Spruce Peak. Main Street was wide open after the ski club crew pulled the nets, and more soft snow could be found along the edges. It was all good until the winds came, forcing shutdowns of everything save the Triple. Oh well you can’t always expect perfection but “pretty good” worked as a description of the day.
Snow continued into Saturday night. When the skies finally cleared on Sunday morning, the numbers coming from various spots around the mountain revealed that 16 to 17 inches had fallen in the 24-hour storm. The snowpack reading at the WCAX snowstake was back up to 56 inches. Sadly, however, that remains about a foot or more below normal, which does not bode well for skiing double black diamond routes deep into spring.
At least with this amount of snow, the annual spraying of the Gondolier waterfall green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the unofficial ski bum holiday, should take place as scheduled.
Race notes
A couple of notes from the race world: For volunteers working the busy March race schedule, one reward is the opportunity to have lunch at the club. Lunch this year comes courtesy of Eric’s Quick Stop. Eric Smith is the key man when it comes to organizing just about everything race-related — including volunteers. He has a great deal of fun setting out all sorts of grab and go items: trail mix, candy bars, pixie oranges, sandwiches, chips. It is an ever-evolving smorgasbord of snacks.
Sugar Slalom is just around the corner, the first weekend in April and perhaps a few of the ski bums racing weekly might give thought to signing up for just about the longest running alpine race in the country.
Speaking of ski bum racing, this week was a double race to make up for last week. Dustin Martin was out coaching at the Canadian Junior Nationals so again the individual bragging rights were up for the taking. In the first race, Zach Mooney and his Plate de Race Stock teammate, Ryan Daniel, posted the top two finishes with Metropolitan Music’s Nate Hazard in third.
Stephanie Abrell of The Order of the White Lotus was next, just ahead of Aaron Martin, also skiing for Plate de Race Stock.
The second race saw a shuffle at the top. Mooney captured the title again, but Hazard moved up into the second spot. Shaun Rowe of Fubar took third followed by Daniel with Adam Juzek, Hazard’s longtime running mate, taking the fifth spot on the finish list. Abrell dropped back to 12th, though still the fastest woman on the day. Alsacia Timmerman of Order of the White Lotus had good results in both runs as did Leelee Goodson of Sick Puppies.
The Smugglers Bowl in Race No. 8 was captured by the Imposters — Scott Carter, Chris Lee, John McLaughlin and Bill Shore. Trattoria La Festa — Peter Penndorf, Steve McLafferty, Bob Marks and Steve Edwards — and Sunset Forever — Catherine Ferguson, Brian Baden, Sam Hallett and ace snowboarder Steve Burnett — were next in the team standings.
Putting a stamp on a great day of racing was The Trattoria La Festa quartet who trumped their second place in the first run with a win in race No. 9. A.J.’s, led by Alison Brown’s strong finish, moved up to the runner-up spot. Joining Brown on the A.J.’s team were Cassandra Ellis and Savannah Brown, while Sunset Forever finished third once again.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
