Snow is good! In a ski town any snow that arrives will be welcomed with open arms. Be it wet snow or cold and dry, whatever form of white precipitation the snow gods choose to deliver locals will take it. Witness the last few days of regularly falling snow. Not in great amounts but enough to keep dreams of spring skiing alive and well.
The last few days have been really enjoyable. It has been snowing now for three days. The weekend featured a couple of very cold nights with the thermometer readings dropping well below zero. That tends to take out more than a few members of the casual ski and snowboard crowd. Even an inch or two that accumulated overnight wasn’t enough to lure large numbers to the hill.
But local diehards weren’t dismayed by this at all. If Saturday and Sunday dawned a little on the nippy side, who cares — more corduroy and fluff for us!
On Saturday, Hayride was particularly enticing. From top to bottom the groomer had buffed it out. Thanks to the snowstorm of a few days earlier, there was plenty of snow to work with and the result was epic cruising. Slowly rounding into better skiing condition, The Scribe even took a slow but enjoyable run down Chin Clip, testing himself on the first natural snow moguls he had experienced all winter. The moguls themselves were still kind of firm but if you stayed in the troughs there was plenty of softness.
On this Saturday excursion, a run down Chin Clip, a trip down Liftline and a couple of laps on Hayride were combined with a run on Spruce Line and another down Main Street to yield up a grand total of half a dozen descents down black diamond runs — almost like real skiing. Bright sunshine was a bonus for a thoroughly memorable early morning ski.
Sunday was Derby Day and thanks again to that snowstorm, enough snow arrived in Stowe to allow the Stowe Derby to field 250 skating- and classic-style competitors to make it all the way into the village, which has not always been the case for recent Derbies. Your scribe was in a perfect place to observe the waves of racers as they began the long three-mile-plus descent down Toll Road. His volunteer station was at the first intersection of Toll Road and Sunrise.
It is always fun to observe the wide variety of approaches that these Nordic skiers take in attempting to achieve a successful descent off the higher part of Mt. Mansfield. The first couple of groups — the skiers start in groups of five — were all college racers, mostly from Dartmouth and they were all in. No snowplows observed in this band. In fact, many were in a downhill tuck.
Soon enough more cautious skiers began to appear. Even coming across the relatively flat stretch of the Toll Road above the intersection with Sunrise, “figure 11” ski positioning of the early fast starters — speed is the only objective — gave way to the wedge position of “please Lord let me survive this descent.”
Many of these latter skiers were certainly going to go across the flats and up the hills with alacrity, overtaking even some of the “hellbent for leather” descenders, but at this point the goal only was safety. As the groups of skaters continued past The Scribe’s spot, he noted that the speeds of many were just slightly above a snail’s pace.
Conditions, however, couldn’t have been better for racing down the Toll Road. Some years the surface has been what might be charitably described in ski area report vernacular has “firm” or “hardpack.” Others at post-race parties from the past were more inclined to describe the Toll Road surface as sheer ice. Not so for the 2023 Derby. The condition of the trail was about as perfect as could be. Temperatures in the 20s and no wind up top set the stage for edgeable packed powder, a significant bonus for these “Nordheads” whose skis didn’t actually have real edges. These same conditions also allowed the grooming team to set a good set of tracks going from the Mansfield Touring Center into the village. All in all, it proved to be a great day for a classic race.
Ski bum races finally return
After one week lost to warm weather that threatened the future of the Slalom Hill race course and another week lost to President’s Week hordes — your scribe remains skeptical about whether the crowds were big enough last week to justify no ski bum race — the bums finally got back to the business of a) racing, and b) socializing, though not necessarily in that order. It snowed softly throughout the day but not enough to inconvenience the racers.
If there is one certainty these days in the weekly race it’s that it will be the rest of the field chasing Dustin Martin of Pinnacle Whitetails. That is just how it played out. Martin’s time of 26.97 in a slightly turnier course than usual put him a second ahead of the runner-up, Karl Lipsky of FUBAR.
The next three fastest were two Plate de Race Stock racers, Aaron Martin and Ryan Daniels sandwiched around Brian Libby of Running Late. The top women this week were just barely outside the top 10 in the standings as LeeLee Goodson of Sick Puppies was two hundredths ahead of Devon Laidman of Morgan’s Monsters for 11th place overall. Emma Maiden, also of Morgan’s Monsters, and Megan Papineau of Ski Essentials were in 16th and 17th as the third and fourth female finishers.
In other disciplines, Pete Hussey of tElementality topped teammate Tim Griffin for telemark honors. Bill Lockwood of Bottom Notch O’s was fastest on a snowboard. His teammate, Ric Cavillo, was next in the snowboard results. Third place for the riders was claimed by Oliver Foster-Fell of Metropolitan Music.
This week’s edition of the ski bum party was hosted by American Flatbread and the winners of the Smuggler’s Bowl team trophy for race No. 4 was the fast team of riders from the Bottom Notch O’s — Bill Lockwood, Ric Cavillo, Ezra Doty and Peter Gehring. Morgan’s Monsters — Bill Chilton, Devon Laidman, Damon Kinzie and Emma Maiden — were next in the team results just four points back.
Pinnacle Whitetails — Dustin Martin, Spencer Brown, Alison Brown and Mike Martin — continued a strong season with another high finish locking down third place.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
