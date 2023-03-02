Kim Brown

Snow is good! In a ski town any snow that arrives will be welcomed with open arms. Be it wet snow or cold and dry, whatever form of white precipitation the snow gods choose to deliver locals will take it. Witness the last few days of regularly falling snow. Not in great amounts but enough to keep dreams of spring skiing alive and well.

The last few days have been really enjoyable. It has been snowing now for three days. The weekend featured a couple of very cold nights with the thermometer readings dropping well below zero. That tends to take out more than a few members of the casual ski and snowboard crowd. Even an inch or two that accumulated overnight wasn’t enough to lure large numbers to the hill.

