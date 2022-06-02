Admittedly, May 30 is a bit later than usual for writing a wrap to the 2021-22 ski season, but The Scribe did record two very pleasant days on the hill before May ended and with it the likely close of lift service in the Green Mountains for this season. Even with only the most modest numbers of riders and skiers on the hill, the news cycle for Stowe winter sports activities seems to be pretty lively.
First on The Scribe’s topic list is closing day in Stowe in April. Your Scribe was far south on a bike ride that finished up in Key West. He would like to say his thoughts were with those enjoying their final lift-served runs of the year but that would be an untruth. On closing day, lots of reminiscing would have taken place in the parking lot and as 4 p.m. approached a crowd would have gathered at the base of the Quad for that last lift-served ride of the Stowe ski and snowboard season. After congregating at the top, skiers and riders would have made their descent and reconvened in the parking lot to await the arrival of the patrol after trail check was concluded.
For The Scribe, once the Key West ride was over, marking the end of a trip down the entire length of the East Coast that started in Calais, Maine and ended 2,900 miles later at the marker designating the southernmost point of the continental United States, it was time to head north again. Motoring back from southern Florida, including two wondrously scenic days driving the Blue Ridge Parkway, it was hard to imagine that there might still be skiing ahead.
Arriving home late in April there were a couple of days to decompress and get back into work mode. Yet, The Scribe kept noticing that plenty of people were traipsing up the mountain to enjoy the still bountiful snowpack that stretched from the top of the Quad nearly to the parking lot. Somehow the skinning up was not quite in The Scribe’s plan, but he was aware that another option remained — just a few miles south in the Mad River Valley — Sugarbush still had a lift in service, so on a sunny and warm May 1 morning it was off for a bit more skiing.
This was going to be the final day at the ‘Bush of lift service so the parking lot crowd was already in full barbecue and brew mode, but before any of that could tempt your scribe to deviate from his plan, it was sling-the-skis-over-shoulder and make the long trek up to the base of the Spring Fling quad. It would prove to be quintessential spring skiing — corn snow warming quickly into piles of wet moguls — but fun, nevertheless.
Spring Fling, which is a wide route reminiscent in pitch to North Slope, had plenty of room to accommodate a steady stream of riders and skiers of every size and ability. Your scribe figured it would not be a surprise to see a familiar face or two from Stowe and a couple of runs in he ran into none other than another Friends of The Devil ski bum, Quint Tyler. After a couple more descents, it was down to the parking lot where yet another Friend of the Devil racer, John McLaughlin, was just arriving to handle what is often known in the ski bum world as the “late shift.”
All in all, a fun day down south of Waterbury Center.
For The Scribe that was it for a while but then came some big news from Vail-Stowe — paid parking is coming to a resort near you. This set off a barrage of commentary from across the Stowe ski and snowboard community — most of it, to put it mildly, not positive. The specifics were simple to understand. Daily fees to be $30 but only from Friday through Sunday with maybe a couple of additional holidays tacked on for good measure. There were a couple of other things of interest, including cars with four or more passengers would park for free. The other, of course, to remind people that from Monday to Thursday parking would remain free.
Once the chatter died down, a couple of interesting things started to emerge. One was a lot of the locals were noticing that Vail didn’t have that many options for solutions. Widening the Mountain Road to accommodate an extra traffic lane was a pipe dream — that might happen in the long run but as Ms. Scribe would tell you having recently retired from her post as the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s landscape architect, projects like that happen 10 years out.
An awful lot of people are prone to taking two cars up instead of one to accommodate different schedules. If you spring for one vehicle pass, there will be a lot more people riding up in a reduced number of cars. Putting together groups of four may not prove to be that difficult either. Maybe paid parking, while it will remain an excellent source of humor at the expense of Vail, may not be the end of civilization as Stowe skiers and riders see it.
May continued its merry way toward June and The Scribe took yet another road trip, this time to Connecticut, for a long-delayed high school reunion. On the way back his route brought him up and over the Mendon Gap on Route 4. It was then that the thought occurred to him that there might yet be time for one last ski day. So it was that he found himself at Killington on Memorial Day to enjoy Superstar when it was not in its ice-clad version for hosting the Killington Cup.
He was not alone. There were hundreds of cars at Killington. The bumps were big but soft and enjoyable as only those late spring bumps can be. This would not be a day for a double-digit run count but no one else had that in mind either. Take a run or two then go hang out on the deck. It was delightful.
The Scribe soon encountered the legendary “Tall Bob” from Stowe who had been making daily visits on gear ranging from alpine to telemark to snowboard. This was Bob’s 187th day this winter, all logged in in the Green Mountain State. He also learned in his couple of laps with Bob, that other Stowe-ites were on hand. Pete Cataldo, still a full-time doctor, was on Day 181 alongside his ski buddy Mike Henry, who despite being the interim police chief of Hardwick was probably right there with Pete on run count.
Soon enough it was time to bid adieu to Bob and head back to the EV Bolt for the ride home. For The Scribe, it was a nice way to end a ski season that spanned seven months. Not the best of years for sure, but not the worst either. After all, this was the year that opened his eyes to the delights of Mt. Bohemia.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
