Don’t look now but this winter’s snowpack is disappearing rapidly. In fact, by the end of the upcoming weekend most of northern Vermont is going to look a lot like summer. The trees won’t be greening up yet and most of the meadows will be more brown than green, but barring a late spring storm, sun and warm weather, along with some precipitation, will change the hue of the countryside pretty quickly.
This past weekend produced great skiing conditions. Spring has officially begun with the arrival of the vernal equinox, the date when the sun officially crosses the equator and takes a more northerly path. There was plenty of sun, along with temperatures climbing all the way to 60. This kind of warmth is really fun when everyone can shed their winter layers and move into T-shirt-and-shorts mode. However, if you are in Mountain Operations, spring brings a whole new challenge to the business of grooming the hill for the next day’s skiers and riders.
The Scribe had a couple of days on the home hill this week. One of them was race day. There was still a chill in the air mid-week, but the sky was clear, and the wind was elsewhere. The race hill for a U14 slalom could not have been better as a field of a hundred racers hardly put a rut into a dense but carveable surface.
The Scribe kicked off a weekend of skiing with a morning that began at the Toll House. Bright sunshine can be deceiving as that first ride up was colder than one might have anticipated.
Exiting the lift, the easiest way down to the Quad is via Tyro and at just after 9 in the morning, that trail offered a surface that was crisp but fun. The Scribe, accompanied by Ms. Scribe, was off to rendezvous with friends and since the meeting point was the Octagon, a ride up the Quad would be necessary. Choosing a lift in these pandemic days is much more complicated than it used to be.
Do you go for the Quad, a 12-15 minute wait plus an 8-9-minute ascent? Do you ski right onto the Lookout Chair, maybe a 13-15-minute ride, or try the triple — a shorter ride but 600 feet less vertical. Then, of course, there’s the Gondola. Unfortunately, this lift runs these days at about 25 percent capacity and it is rare that the wait is less than 15 minutes. At 9:30 this Friday morning, the wait for the quad was only about 10 minutes so getting to the Octagon was no big deal.
The next couple of hours were a lot of fun. Most of the aggressive terrain remains closed off, which given how firm surfaces are where the groomers can’t work, seems OK. Hayride, which sits in the sun, was fast but extremely rewarding. The gentler descents off the east ridge — Sunrise and Skimeister — were in good shape as well. The Scribe logged in half a dozen runs before heading back to the office. A very interesting weekend of skiing was coming up, though he would not be on the Mountain again until the following week.
The Scribe knew that one benefit for Stowe locals — or at least he suspected — that spring skiing conditions would allow the ski patrol to reopen some of those frozen Front Four runs, which after a few hours in the hot sun were sure to become much more manageable, at least for those eager for a more stimulating descent.
But The Scribe wouldn’t be there as he was going to be making his final pass at the last resorts remaining on his ambitious tour — Suicide Six, Quechee and The Hermitage, formerly Haystack.
A discussion of this past weekend’s skiing down south will be the subject of a later column, but now he would like to tell of some hidden treasures to be found in of all places, Vermont’s most populous county — Chittenden — named after Vermont’s first governor who was elected to 17 one-year terms.
An amicable rivalry exists between the county’s two most popular resorts — Bolton Valley and Cochran’s — as to which one could truly be described as the Ski Capital of the County? Would it be Bolton, famed for its night skiing and its devoted families, or Cochran’s, where kids rule?
Cochran’s this year has just had a banner season, earmarked by some of the biggest droves of youngsters ever seen on those venerable slopes. This past weekend, they completed their annual rope-a-thon fundraiser and succeeded in amassing $113,000 in donations. Awesome.
OK, so the two county giants get most of the ink, but they are far from the only places where one can get pulled up a ski hill. When your scribe was a very young person in the early 1950s, there were lots of tows in the county. There were two tows in Burlington and South Burlington, both of which employed the steep slopes on either side of I-89 as it crosses under Williston Road and heads toward the Winooski River.
There was the rope tow on the east face of Brownell Mountain between St. George and Williston, but the truly legendary tows were found at the Underhill Snow Bowl. Oxbow Mountain in West Bolton also had a brief run from 1971-1976.
But others have arisen like a phoenix from the ashes. One of these can be found in Williston, if you know where to look, but it is strictly friends and family and runs only based on the family’s whims. Your Scribe visited this site but couldn’t intersect with it when the tow was running.
He also knew that Camp Ethan Allen, the National Guard’s training facility in Jericho, has a brand-spanking-new poma lift installed to help teach soldiers how to ski. In these COVID-19 days, however, forget getting a run in there.
But, he found another spot in Jericho.
A wonderful afternoon was spent enjoying the steep gladed faces of what is known locally as Tar Bowl. The owners, as is almost always the case in the backyard tow game, choose to remain anonymous. But once The Scribe tracked down this modest ski hill, he was welcomed with open arms.
The face of Tar Bowl is steep and protected by the dense cover of mature coniferous trees. The snow this day was firm but edgeable. As is often the case, the rope tow length is not long but each one provides rapid passage back to the top and there is never a line of folks.
A highlight was a visit out to Whiskey Box. Affixed to a tree trunk was a beautifully crafted small cabinet with its door secured by the gear cluster from a bike. Inside were treats for all — Dr. McGillicuddy’s and whiskey for those of age, an over-sized jar of M&M’s for the younger set. The hosts have peppered the forest with low energy LED lights and at night it is a spectacular place to hang out.
Just a couple of days earlier, half-a-dozen adults from around the neighborhood emerged from the surrounding forest and had a grand old-time skiing to nearly midnight.
But wait, the county tally isn’t done yet. Another wonderful late afternoon visit was to a place in Huntington called Herbert Hill. Now it cannot lay claim to being Huntington’s only rope tow — just this past week your scribe found still another tow — but no one has a more glorious view.
The family that owns this opted years ago, instead of taking expensive vacations, to create a place for kids and neighbors old and young to enjoy. So was born Herbert Hill. It is now an open meadow, and at the top of the meadow sits a beautiful 16-by-16-foot cabin, and in its gabled end is a diamond-shaped window that offers an incredible view of the summit ridge of Mansfield. In fact, with binoculars you can actually see the top of the Quad.
The Scribe was skiing laps, the host’s son was riding his snowboard and Mike was sledding. He describes a frequent Sunday afternoon where as many as 30 of the neighbors arrive for a session of sliding down the hill on whatever floats their boat. What a magical world The Scribe has stumbled into with this quest.
If you think things are melting out on the east and south aspects of Stowe Mountain Resort, you can bet that in the backyard ski business the season is nearing its end. For your scribe, his goal of hitting everyone will not be achieved this winter — if only the quest began in January instead of February.
But he has made it to 39 different spots so far and a couple that are still on the list might survive another week. That might seem like a lot of places to be skied in a state where most people would be hard put to identify 20 ski areas but, try this on for size, your scribe has now identified about 55 that still have some form of functioning lift.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
