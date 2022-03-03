As promised in his column of a week ago, The Scribe avoided entirely the subject of the possibility of an upcoming snowstorm even though there seemed a high likelihood that snow was on the way. So, what happened? Well, last Friday it snowed, and Stowe’s skiers and riders flocked to the hill to enjoy what this winter has been an all too rare snow day.
There are stretches in a season where snow arrives in short but steady bursts over a week or more producing a soft surface well-suited to enjoyable turns. Regrettably, this winter has not been one with those slow and steady snow accumulations. This storm came in after a series of thaws and freezes that, despite dogged efforts from Mountain Ops groomers, left a challenging surface for all too many president’s week visitors.
However, as the snow began to fall on Thursday night no one cared too much about the past. All eyes were turned toward the future and the future was the steady accumulation of snow in driveways across the region. At 7 a.m., an inch was in place at 244 Howard Avenue in Waterbury Center, home base for the Scribe Tribe. By noon, 6 inches coated the car. It was time to head to the Mountain.
Arriving early afternoon, rather than earlier in the day, was a strategic choice that arose from the fact that on Friday night The Scribe and Ms. Scribe would be headed out on their journey to Mount Bohemia in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. This journey, however, would not stand in the way of taking a few runs in fresh powder prior to departure.
Arriving at the hill, it was no surprise to see mostly full parking lots. The empty spaces scattered among the cars on hand told a story of early arrivals and early departures as is often the case on all but the most epic of midweek powder days.
Riding up for his first run, The Scribe could see that plenty of snow had fallen — 8 to 10 inches was on the hill, and it was still coming down. A few fast laps followed. One could find untracked here and there and the snow was light enough to billow up off one’s skis. Fresh moguls were soft, and you could burst through the piles. The surface below the fresh stuff was still firm and unforgiving to keep you on your toes. By and large, though, the locals were happy.
A powder day in February, what’s not to like?
The next day dawned sunny and clear, but The Scribe was already far to the north, headed to Ottawa and the Gatineau for a day of cross-country skiing in one of the most famous Nordic complexes in North America. As the trusty Prius rolled toward the Canadian capital, texts were coming across the occupants’ cellphones telling sad stories of the all too frequent traffic snarls that seemed to follow the arrival of fresh snow in Stowe.
At one time, an arrival timed for 7:30 p.m. was guaranteed to be free of traffic. On a rare powder day in February that seems to be no longer a sure thing. An adage about the weather has morphed into “the skiing’s great, the traffic sucks.”
Getting up to the hill also is only part of the challenge, getting out of there at the end of the day is no picnic either.
While all this was going on back in Stowe, The Scribe and Jane were treating themselves to a couple of excellent days of Nordic adventure in Ontario. The first of these was spent at the Gatineau cross country complex that lies just a short drive north of Ottawa. This system has over 200 kilometers of trails with most routes groomed for both skating and classical skiing. Being there on a Saturday, they encountered large numbers of skiers, families with skiers of all sizes and ages, small groups and solitary gliders. It was a treat to be at a spot so easily accessible to a large population.
The next day was a very different experience. The Scribe and Jane headed due west to reach the Algonquin Provincial Park and the Leaf Lake Touring Center. Arriving at the park and heading inside to acquire about a day use permit for touring, The Scribe was told that the touring center was closed. No grooming had yet taken place after a fresh snowfall fell over previously icy surfaces.
Bummer, until the duo encountered a local in the parking lot who provided them with Plan B. Nearby, they were told, is a rail trail that leads you into the Leaf Lake system. That’s how the locals access the trails.
It was local wisdom that led to a terrific couple of hours on skis. Starting out on a narrow path between two lakes, the route crossed an old railroad bridge and gently climbed up a forested path covered with 6 inches of fresh powder. No grooming necessary, no skiers encountered, no permit needed.
With the sun shining through the trees and temperature readings in the mid-20s, one could not hope for a better way to go for a quiet ski on the way to Michigan. The Scribes made their way to a hidden lake after an hour-long ski and then enjoyed a delightful mostly downhill return through the snow marked only by their own tracks from the ascent.
A day later they would follow an all-day drive with the much-anticipated arrival at Mount Bohemia.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
